ORU sees 'huge uptick' on social media as a result of NCAA Tournament wins

An anticipated perk of a team making a historic run in the NCAA Tournament: Becoming the center of attention on social media.

Oral Roberts, which pulled off a pair of improbable upsets as a No. 15 seed to advance to the Sweet 16, has seen its men’s basketball account trend No. 1 on Twitter twice.

“As social media is concerned ... we’ve seen a huge uptick,” said Jarrett Hardwick, ORU’s director of athletic communications.

The account has existed since October 2012 but didn’t become verified on Twitter until Tuesday, when it reached 11 million impressions for the month. It has gained 8,000 followers since the start of the tournament, and one of its tweets received more than 45,000 likes.

According to Talkwalker, ORU had 40,000 mentions on Twitter during the tournament’s first weekend along with 630,000 engagements.

The team’s Instagram account has grown by more than 9,000 followers, and ORU’s athletic website has more than half a million page views in the last two weeks — about five times a normal month.

