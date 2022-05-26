ORU scores early, often in tournament-opening win

Jake McMurray’s leadoff home run prompted an early offensive barrage in Oral Roberts University’s 9-4 win to open the Summit League Tournament against South Dakota State on Thursday night in J.L. Johnson Stadium.

“Being the leadoff, you just kind of want to work a good AB and hit something hard,” McMurray said. “I was really just trying to hit a line drive. They ended up hanging a slider, I put a good swing on it and was lucky to get it out of the park.”

In the second inning, McMurray hit a double that ricocheted off the back wall, just inches from his second home run of the night. He credited his experience against South Dakota State pitcher Nic McCay, who gave up seven hits before being exchanged for Joe Husak in the second inning.

By the end of the second inning, ORU had accrued a 6-0 lead.

“Offensively, we came out and got a couple of hits early, put some runs on the board, put some pressure on (the Jackrabbits),” ORU coach Ryan Folmar said, “so it was good to see us getting on and kind of create a little bit of a lead early.”

Aside from allowing a fourth-inning three-run home run by South Dakota State’s Nic Nelson, Folmar said Isaac Coffey’s pitching Thursday night was a catalyst for ORU. Throwing 126 pitches in seven innings, the former Summit League Pitcher of the Year recorded nine strikeouts and gave up four hits.

“I think it starts on the mound. I thought Isaac was sharp early,” Folmar said.

With its win against the Jackrabbits, the Golden Eagles advance to play the fourth-seeded Omaha Mavericks, who upset the top-seeded North Dakota State Bison 10-2 earlier Thursday. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. Friday.

“You get to this time of year, and it doesn’t matter how it gets done or what the score is,” Folmar said. “You’ve just got to find a way to win … We’ve got to come out tomorrow. We know we got another really good club that we’re going to be seeing.”

“Hopefully we can carry this momentum into tomorrow,” McMurray said.

If the Golden Eagles defeat Omaha on Friday, they will advance to the final game of their quest for a 20th Summit League title and appearance in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday. If they lose, they will drop to the loser’s bracket and would have to win three more games Saturday and Sunday to achieve the same goal.

ORAL ROBERTS 9, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 4

S.D. State;000;301;000;—;4;5;2

ORU;330;020;10x;—;9;10;1

McCay, Husak (2), Arbogast (4), Clemons (5), Baker (7), Toman (7) and Hackman. Coffey, Fowler (8) and Jones, Gibson. W: Coffey (7-5). L: McCay (4-4). HR: McMurray, Nelson.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.