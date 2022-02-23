 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ORU’s Paul Mills won’t appeal $5,000 fine related to handshake-line incident at ND State
  Updated
ORU BASKETBALL

For his role in last week's handshake-line incident at North Dakota State, Oral Roberts basketball coach Paul Mills was fined $5,000 by the Summit League. 

 Brett Rojo, for the Tulsa World

Oral Roberts basketball coach Paul Mills told the Tulsa World he will not appeal a $5,000 fine levied by the Summit League — a penalty that resulted from his role in last week’s handshake-line incident at North Dakota State.

“I blew it. I own it,” Mills said. “I’ve apologized to all of the appropriate parties.”

After time expired on a 77-59 Golden Eagle loss, both head coaches — Mills and North Dakota State’s Dave Richman — were at the center of a scuffle that involved players and assistant coaches.

Four players — ORU’s Elijah Lufile and Jamie Bergens, along with North Dakota State’s Grant Nelson and Boden Skunberg — were dealt half-game suspensions that were served last weekend.

Richman also was fined $5,000.

