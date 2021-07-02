ORU’s Kevin Obanor in the transfer portal

ORU's Head Basketball Coach Paul Mills watches Kevin Obanor take a shot against South Dakota State during their game at the Mabee Center on the Oral Roberts University campus in Tulsa on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
After propelling Oral Roberts to an improbable March Madness run, forward Kevin Obanor appears to be on the move.
Obanor was added to the transfer portal Friday morning, a team spokesman confirmed. The news was first reported by Stadium.
As a fourth-year junior from Houston, Obanor averaged 18.7 points and 9.6 rebounds last season, comprising half the nation’s top-scoring duo along with point guard Max Abmas.
Obanor’s buzzer-beater in the Summit League semifinals paved the way for the Golden Eagles’ first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2008, and 15th-seeded ORU secured a pair of upsets behind Abmas and Obanor to advance to the Sweet Sixteen.
Abmas, who led the country in scoring, entered the NBA Draft while maintaining his eligibility. He participated in last week’s NBA Combine and is projected to be taken in the second round of the draft, which is July 29.
Oral Roberts University withstood a furious North Dakota State rally and prevailed 75-72 in March 9's Summit League Tournament championship game
