During the 1996-97 Oral Roberts basketball season, there was a feeling that coach Bill Self had positioned himself for other opportunities.

His 1995-96 Golden Eagles closed that season with a 10-game win streak, and his 1996-97 team secured an NIT berth on the strength of a 21-7 record and upsets of Oklahoma State and Arkansas.

During the summer of 1997, almost immediately after then-Golden Hurricane coach Steve Robinson departed for Florida State, the University of Tulsa hired Self.

As Paul Mills drives ORU through one of the better seasons in program history, there is the sense that he’ll command the attention of bigger schools with coaching vacancies.

At 50, Mills is a former longtime Baylor assistant who now is in his sixth season as the Golden Eagles’ head man.

In 2021, Mills and the Golden Eagles were the most celebrated Cinderella figures of the NCAA Tournament. The Golden Eagles bounced Ohio State and Florida before falling 72-70 to Arkansas in a Sweet Sixteen thriller. This season, the Golden Eagles are 25-4, unbeaten in the Summit League and already have clinched the league’s regular-season title.

In its last 69 games, ORU is 52-17. A strong current senior class includes four players — Max Abmas, Kareem Thompson, Carlos Jurgens and DeShang Weaver — who were on ORU’s Sweet Sixteen roster.

During a Monday interview with the Tulsa World, ORU athletic director Tim Johnson was asked about his stress level regarding the status of his head basketball coach.

“It’s something I think about all the time,” Johnson replied. “Paul and I have a great relationship and I’m really proud of what we’ve been able to do together. Would we be able to compete (with major universities) financially? The answer is no.

“But I think Paul knows, and our department knows, that I’m willing personally to do whatever I can do to make sure we give him everything he needs and wants to be successful here. That’s taking care of him personally. That’s taking care of him and his family. Whatever we can do to make the program go forward, whether that’s in the (name-image-likeness) space or whatever it might be.

“We’re prepared and I’m prepared to make sure the program is moving forward, and to continue to make sure that coach Mills is the coach.”

Mills has six years remaining on an eight-year contract he signed after the 2021 NCAA Tournament. Buyout details are not known.

“Doors have opened in the past,” Mills said in January. “Look at what I’ve done. I stayed at Baylor for 14 years, (in spite) of other opportunities.

“I get it. People speculate. I haven’t given any reason to anybody — our players included — to think that I’m not totally committed to them and elevating this program.”