ORU routs Western Illinois in regular-season finale

ORU's lead was at 27-14 before Abmas scored 21 points in the first half's final seven minutes to boost the Golden Eagles' advantage to 54-31 going into halftime.

The Golden Eagles opened the second half with a 14-0 run that made it 68-31 when Abmas, who has a 24.7 scoring average, departed the game with 14:49 remaining. He was 7-of-11 from the field and made all eight of his free throws. Abmas, a sophomore guard, is nine away from becoming the 37th player in ORU history to reach 1,000 career points. ORU's Kevin Obanor recorded his 12th double-double of the season with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Thompson also scored 12.

"He (Max) doesn't take bad shots, he takes really intelligent shots," Mills said. "Kevin understands what we need defensively and I thought he was phenomenal today, especially down in the post. And I think Kareem really does a good job of understanding the need for him to rebound at the guard spot. I thought all three of those guys were terrific today."

Colton Sandage paced the Leathernecks with 18 points -- 14 below his Saturday total.

The Golden Eagles dressed 13 players and all scored as ORU enjoyed its largest margin of victory this season against a major college opponent.