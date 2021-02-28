ORU routs Western Illinois in regular-season finale

Oral Roberts will carry momentum going into the Summit League Championships next weekend after Max Abmas' first-half scoring barrage and the team's strong defensive effort Sunday.
Abmas, after being introduced for the first time as the NCAA Division I scoring leader, scored all of his 25 points before halftime to lead the Golden Eagles' 95-59 rout over Western Illinois in the regular-season finale for both teams at Mabee Center.
The Golden Eagles (13-10, 10-5), after a two-game series sweep over the Leathernecks (7-14, 5-9), will be the No. 4 seed in the Summit tournament, scheduled March 6-9 at Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
ORU, which needed a late rally to defeat WIU 85-81 on Saturday, will go into the tournament off arguably its most complete performance of the season.
The Golden Eagles shot 51% percent from the field compared to the Leathernecks' 25%. ORU, led by Abmas with 3-of-6, were 11-of-28 on 3s while WIU was only 3-of-24 -- a big contrast from Saturday's first half when the Leathernecks went 10-for-16.
"I thought defensively we did a good job," ORU coach Paul Mills said. "Especially after (the Leathernecks) having a 16 3-point game (Saturday), they were 3-of-24 (Sunday) so I thought we were way more conscientious of the (3-point) line."
After Ramean Hinton's jumper opened the scoring for WIU, baskets by Kareem Thompson and Abmas gave ORU a 4-2 lead and the Golden Eagles were never caught.
ORU's lead was at 27-14 before Abmas scored 21 points in the first half's final seven minutes to boost the Golden Eagles' advantage to 54-31 going into halftime.
The Golden Eagles opened the second half with a 14-0 run that made it 68-31 when Abmas, who has a 24.7 scoring average, departed the game with 14:49 remaining. He was 7-of-11 from the field and made all eight of his free throws. Abmas, a sophomore guard, is nine away from becoming the 37th player in ORU history to reach 1,000 career points. ORU's Kevin Obanor recorded his 12th double-double of the season with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Thompson also scored 12.
"He (Max) doesn't take bad shots, he takes really intelligent shots," Mills said. "Kevin understands what we need defensively and I thought he was phenomenal today, especially down in the post. And I think Kareem really does a good job of understanding the need for him to rebound at the guard spot. I thought all three of those guys were terrific today."
Colton Sandage paced the Leathernecks with 18 points -- 14 below his Saturday total.
The Golden Eagles dressed 13 players and all scored as ORU enjoyed its largest margin of victory this season against a major college opponent.
After the game, the Golden Eagles held their Senior Night ceremonies that included Booker T. Washington alumnus RJ Fuqua, who did not play this season after graduating early from ORU last summer.
"He meant so much to our program," Mills said. "He didn't get to have a senior night because he had eligibility (left). RJ is a big component of everything that's been established since he first stepped on campus and had a lot to do with the culture that we created, so tonight was a chance to honor him. Graduating in three years is pretty impressive."