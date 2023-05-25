Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Matt Hogan went 4-for-4 with two walks, had three RBIs and scored three runs to help Oral Roberts defeat South Dakota State 15-2 in a Summit League Championship winners bracket game Thursday night at Newman Outdoor Field in Fargo, North Dakota.

Tenth-ranked ORU (45-11) extended the nation's longest active winning streak to 17 and is 35-3 in its past 38 games.

The defending champion Golden Eagles have now advanced to the Summit League finals in all of their 23 appearances. ORU will play at 1 p.m. Saturday against Friday's South Dakota State/North Dakota State winner. If ORU loses, it will have another chance at the title at 4:30 p.m.

In the eighth inning, ORU's Jonah Cox extended his hitting streak, the nation's longest active, to 40 games. He's the 12th player in NCAA Division I history to reach the milestone. Hogan extended his on-base streak to 28 games.

Jakob Hall (8-3) pitched five shutout innings to pick up the win as he combined with four relievers on a six-hitter.

ORU's Mac McCroskey went 3-for-5 with an RBI and scored three runs.

Jake McMurray's RBI single in the second gave the Golden Eagles a 1-0 lead. In the third, McCroskey had a RBI triple and scored on Holden Breeze's groundout.

ORU added two runs in the fifth when Hogan scored on a fielding error and Drew Stahl drove in McCroskey with a single for a 5-0 lead.

The Golden Eagles broke the game open with four runs in the seventh and six in the eighth as they built their lead to 15-0.

ORU 15, SOUTH DAKOTA ST. 2

Oral Roberts;012;020;460;--;15;17;1

S.D. State;000;000;002;--;2;6;6

Hall, Widener (6), Patten (8), Isaacs (9), Denton (9) and Godman, Casey (9); Kunz, Driessen (5), Kruger (6), Richey (8) and Sagedahl. W: Hall (8-3). L: Kunz (1-7). T: 3:12.

