ORU routs North Dakota State in Summit League showdown

FARGO, N.D. -- When Oral Roberts and North Dakota State meet in men's basketball, there is usually a lot of drama at the end.

However, that wasn't the case Thursday night as Max Abmas scored 22 points and Issac McBride added a season-high 21 to lead ORU to a 92-69 victory at Scheels Center.

It was the Golden Eagles' largest margin of victory in 36 all-time meetings with the Bison. North Dakota State swept three games from ORU last season.

ORU (16-4, 7-0) maintained a two-game lead over South Dakota State in the Summit League while North Dakota State (8-12, 5-3) fell three back in the loss column.

During the first half, it appeared the teams were headed to another close finish as North Dakota State held a six-point lead with 7:49 left, but ORU ended the half on a 19-8 run for a 52-47 lead. Grant Nelson kept the Bison close in the first half with 19 points, but was held to two points after halftime.

ORU opened the second half with an 11-0 run, but the Bison cut its deficit to seven with 9:19 left before the Golden Eagles responded with a clinching 12-0 run.

Carlos Jurgens had 10 points and nine rebounds for ORU while teammate Kareem Thompson had seven rebounds and seven assists.

Earlier Thursday, the U.S. Basketball Writers Association announced that Abmas was one of 50 candidates on the Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List for national player of the year.

On Saturday, ORU will visit North Dakota (7-13, 1-6) in Grand Forks at 1 p.m. A win would be the 1,000th in ORU's program history. North Dakota defeated Kansas City 77-60 on Thursday.

ORAL ROBERTS 92,

NORTH DAKOTA STATE 69

Oral Roberts;52;40;--;92

North Dakota State;47;22;--;69

ORAL ROBERTS (16-4): Vanover 6-11 1-2 15, Thompson 2-5 1-2 6, Abmas 8-14 2-2 22, Jurgens 4-6 1-2 10, McBride 8-11 0-0 21, Mwamba 1-2 0-0 2, Weaver 5-7 1-1 12, Phipps 1-4 0-0 2, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Amboree 1-2 0-0 2, Clover 0-0 0-0 0, Shannon 0-0 0-0 0, Amboree 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 36-63 6-9 92.

NORTH DAKOTA STATE (8-12): Nelson 8-18 2-3 21, Morgan 2-5 0-0 4, White 1-8 0-0 3, Wheeler-Thomas 1-4 3-4 5, Skunberg 5-11 2-2 15, Hastreiter 1-2 1-2 3, Streit 3-3 0-0 6, Waddles 0-1 0-0 0, Miller 4-7 0-0 11, Yoder 0-0 1-2 1, Sletten 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 9-13 69.

3-Point Goals: NDSU 10-22 (Nelson 3-6, Skunberg 3-7, Miller 3-4, White 1-3, Morgan 0-1, Wheeler-Thomas 0-1, Hastreiter 0-1), Oral Roberts 14-32 (McBride 5-6, Vanover 2-7, Weaver 1-3, Abmas 4-9, Jurgens 1-1, Mwamba 0-1, Thompson 1-3, Phipps 0-2). Rebounds: NDSU 26 (Miller 8), Oral Roberts 34 (Jurgens 9). Assists: NDSU 13 (Skunberg 4), Oral Roberts 18 (Thompson 7). Total Fouls: NDSU 11, Oral Roberts 14. A: 3,265.