ORU romps past Omaha 21-2 to win Summit League baseball tournament

Oral Roberts claimed the Summit League’s baseball championship for the first time in four years Sunday, breaking a couple records on the way.

The Golden Eagles claimed their 20th Summit League title — the most among active league schools by 18 — in a 21-2 win over Omaha, setting championship game records in runs and margin of victory. ORU’s J.L. Johnson Stadium hosted the tournament as its team went 3-0 to win the double-elimination bracket.

Tenth-year ORU coach Ryan Folmar’s fifth conference title went through South Dakota State and Omaha twice after the tournament was delayed one day due to heavy rain Wednesday. Altogether, his Golden Eagles outscored their opponents 42-14.

“You know, this is about them (players). Those guys went out and played really well the last three days,” Folmar said. “Wherever it (the trophy), belongs, it belongs, but we’re glad it’s in Tulsa.”

In 2019, Omaha won the title game over ORU in Tulsa. Before then, ORU had never lost a Summit League Championship it appeared in. Only current players AJ Archambo and Brody Gibson were part of ORU’s 2018 Summit League championship.

“That’s been the goal since day one. We knew that whenever we got the two seed, we were going to have to battle and show that we deserved to be the one seed,” said ORU second baseman Mac McCroskey.

Though the game was not particularly close, if anybody fueled ORU’s win it was McCroskey. The junior hit two home runs, the first a grand slam in the fifth inning, the second a three-run blast in the seventh.

“The first one, I knew I got that one,” McCroskey said. “The second one, I didn’t think honestly had any chance of going out, but I guess I just hit it in the right spot and it just kept going.

“I couldn’t do anything but smile.”

“He (McCroskey) was obviously special today. But you know, we talked going into the tournament. It was going to take a collective effort to win this thing, and I think we got production from the top to the bottom of our lineup.

McCroskey’s seven RBI were fourth all-time in the Summit League championship game. While he, Archambo and others had career days at the plate, ORU’s defense and pitching held Omaha to its fewest runs since the regular season. It turned out two double plays. Kaleb McCullough was credited with the win on the mound for the second straight game. Against 13 batters, McCullough allowed only one hit while his teammates took a commanding lead.

Holden Breeze was named the tournament Most Valuable Player. He had three hits and two runs Sunday, seven and six altogether.

“From a production standpoint, it doesn’t get a whole lot better than that,” Folmar said. “You felt good every time that he walked to the plate and was going to give us an opportunity to score it.”

ORU awaits its destination for an NCAA Regional. It will be announced on ESPN2 at 11 a.m. Monday. ORU is hosting a watch party in the Global Learning Center on the east side of the Mabee Center.

“We’re excited to be able to keep playing. I think that’s the most important thing,” Folmar said.

ORAL ROBERTS 21, OMAHA 2

Oral Roberts;500;151;900;--;21;21;0

Omaha;001;010;000;--;2;7;0

Kowalski, McCullough (3), Roach (7), Foster (8), Weber (9), Hall (9) and Gibson; Machado, Howe (4), Sellers (5), Blunt (6), Posch (7), Weddle (7), Gordon (9) and Rosario, Baughn. W: McCullough (3-0). L: Joey Machado (4-6). HR: ORU, McCroskey 2; OMA, Griese.