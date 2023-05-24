Behind a strong start from Harley Gollert, the top-seeded Oral Roberts baseball team improved to 23-0 in Summit League Championship opening round contests with a 9-2 victory over Omaha on Wednesday in Fargo, North Dakota.

With the win, ORU, ranked 10th nationally, extended the nation's longest active win streak to 16 games and improved to 70-7 all-time in the Summit League Championship. Over their last 37 games, the Golden Eagles are 34-3.

Gollert tossed seven innings of two-run baseball and struck out seven to improve to 10-1 on the year. The redshirt senior's 10 wins are the most by an ORU hurler since 2017. In relief, Joshua Caravalho delivered two shutout frames and struck out four.

Holden Breeze, Jacob Godman and Justin Quinn led the offensive attack as the trio each registered a multi-hit performance. Quinn also plated a game-high tying two RBI along with teammate Blaze Brothers. Center fielder Jonah Cox pushed his hit streak to 39 games and has recorded a hit in 54 of the 55 contests this season.

After three straight walks loaded the bases in the first, Cox scored the game's first run on a wild pitch. In the same at-bat, a balk allowed Matt Hogan to cross the plate as ORU led 2-0.

The Golden Eagles broke the game open in the second as Quinn delivered a two-run single to right-center to extend the advantage to 4-0. Cox followed with an RBI single that plated Brothers, who reached on a walk. Following a flyout, Mac McCroskey drove home the fourth run of the frame with an RBI single to center, pushing the lead to 6-0.

After a solo home run put the Mavericks on the board in the fourth, Brothers tacked on two more runs to the ORU lead, 8-1, in the fifth with a two-run homer over the left field wall. The long ball marked the 11th of the season for the senior.

Another solo homer for Omaha trimmed the advantage to 8-2 in the top half of the sixth. In the bottom half of the frame, Drew Stahl drove home Hogan, who reached on his third walk of the day, with an RBI single to make the final 9-2 in favor of the Golden Eagles.