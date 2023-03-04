North Dakota guard Elijah Brooks skied to pull down a rebound.

Instead of securing the ball, Brooks batted it in the air where it took a bounce off the backboard and into the hoop for two Oral Roberts points. Kareem Thompson, the ORU guard who jumped alongside Brooks, was credited with the basket although he barely grazed the ball.

That is the kind of day it was for the ORU Golden Eagles. Points came easily.

No. 1 seed ORU defeated No. 9 UND 96-80 in the Summit League Tournament quarterfinals in Sioux Falls, S.D. ORU shot 58% from the field and made 7-of-14 3-pointers in the first half. The Golden Eagles brought too much offensive firepower for the UND Fighting Hawks to keep up.

ORU’s two leading scorers got involved immediately.

Connor Vanover, 7-foot-5 center, won the opening jump ball and placed an alley-oop pass into the rim the first trip down the floor. Two possessions later, guard Max Abmas swished a 3-pointer from five feet behind the arc.

ORU played the game’s first 27 minutes without turning the ball over and finished with only two giveaways. That mark is a season-low, besting the four-turnover game ORU played against Western Illinois in January. The Golden Eagles dished out 16 assists including a game-high six from Abmas.

Four Golden Eagles reached double-digit points. Carlos Jürgens led all scorers with 21 and Vanover added 19. Combined, Jürgens and Vanover shot 17-of-23 from the floor.

ORU finished the first half on a 24-9 run and led by 25 at the half. Last February, When UND and ORU squared off in Tulsa, the Fighting Hawks rallied from a 27-point deficit in the second half and pulled to within one point. Saturday, UND surged out of halftime, scoring 10 of the first 12 points after the break, but ORU silenced a comeback attempt with a quick 10-point run.

With the win, the Golden Eagles advance to the Summit League Tournament semifinals and face the winner of No. 4 Western Illinois and No. 5 St. Thomas on Monday.

ORAL ROBERTS 96, NORTH DAKOTA 80

North Dakota;31;49;—;80

Oral Roberts;56;40;—;96

NORTH DAKOTA (13-20): Danielson 2-5 0-0 5, Omot 6-11 2-2 15, Tsartsidze 5-7 0-0 11, Norman 4-9 2-2 10, Trent 4-12 0-2 9, Eaglestaff 4-4 0-0 11, Brooks 3-5 0-0 6, Sueker 3-6 4-4 10, Levias 1-1 0-0 3, Grant 0-0 0-0 0, Mathews 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-60 8-10 80.

ORAL ROBERTS (28-4): Vanover 9-11 0-0 19, Abmas 5-14 0-0 14, Jurgens 8-12 3-3 21, McBride 2-8 2-2 8, Thompson 5-10 4-4 15, Mwamba 4-9 1-1 9, Weaver 3-4 0-0 6, Phipps 1-3 2-2 4, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Amboree 0-2 0-0 0, Clover 0-0 0-0 0, Shannon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 37-73 12-12 96.

3-Point Goals: North Dakota 8-23 (Eaglestaff 3-3, Levias 1-1, Trent 1-3, Tsartsidze 1-3, Danielson 1-4, Omot 1-5, Norman 0-4), Oral Roberts 10-25 (Abmas 4-8, Jurgens 2-3, McBride 2-6, Vanover 1-1, Thompson 1-2, Amboree 0-1, Weaver 0-1, Mwamba 0-3). Fouled Out: Mwamba. Rebounds: North Dakota 32 (Trent 8), Oral Roberts 29 (Vanover 6). Assists: North Dakota 13 (Danielson, Norman 3), Oral Roberts 16 (Abmas 6). Total Fouls: North Dakota 12, Oral Roberts 14.