Oral Roberts baseball

ORU riding hot streak ahead of final home stretch

  Updated
Record: 28-14, 11-4 Summit League

Looking ahead: Coming off a five-game win streak, ORU hosts St. Thomas (12-25) for the first, second and third times in program history in a home conference series at J.L. Johnson Stadium this week. The Golden Eagles throw the first pitch against the Summit League rookies at 6 p.m. Friday, followed by a 2 p.m. game Saturday and a 1 p.m. game Sunday. Saturday's game will have no shortage of festivities as ORU celebrates its Senior Day, Alumni Day, Hometown Heroes and $1 hot dogs. The Golden Eagles' home schedule concludes Tuesday at 6 p.m. against Central Arkansas, when ORU will host Golden Eagle Club Night against the Bears.

Looking back: Since losing both games of a doubleheader to North Dakota State on April 23, the Golden Eagles have followed with a dominant win streak. After defeating Oklahoma 5-1 last Tuesday, ORU outscored Northern Colorado 47-8 in a three-game weekend series before defeating Air Force 7-3 on Monday. The Golden Eagles are in second place in the conference, a half-game behind North Dakota State. 

Notable: ORU's current win-streak is the longest it has sustained since a seven-game streak during its non-conference schedule. After the UCA game, the Golden Eagles close the regular season with seven straight road games before the Summit League Tournament, hosted by ORU, on May 25-28.

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World

Sports Writer

I cover sports at the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts University. I previously freelanced for the Edmond Sun, the Daily Ardmoreite and others. I graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2021 via Tishomingo High School in 2017.

