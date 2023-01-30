ORU rewrites record book in 50-point rout over South Dakota

For the first time in 11 years, the Oral Roberts men's basketball team is entering February with 20 wins.

The Golden Eagles extended their winning streak to seven as they set a school record for their largest victory margin in a conference game.

During most of Summit League-leading ORU's 50-point win, 103-53, over South Dakota on Monday night, the only suspense was whether Max Abmas would outscore the Coyotes.

When Abmas left the game with 9:32 left, he was only one point behind -- he had 31 while ORU held a 73-32 lead.

The 5,224 fans who braved the winter weather to get to Mabee Center were rewarded by Abmas, who was 10-of-17 from the field overall, including 7-of-12 on 3s. South Dakota also made seven treys -- but needed 17 more attempts.

"If Max only has two more games here I would try to get out and watch him, too," ORU coach Paul Mills said. "He's a special talent and obviously he's contributed a lot here."

Issac McBride added 20 points for ORU (20-4, 11-0 Summit) while Kareem Thompson narrowly missed a triple-double with 13 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists while recording a plus-51 rating in 32:11. ORU, which has a four-game lead in the Summit standings with seven left, tied a school record against a major college opponent with 18 treys in 37 shots.

Mason Archambault led the Coyotes (10-13, 5-6) with 11 points.

ORU sputtered at times during the first half of its previous three games, but that wasn't the case Monday as the Golden Eagles scored the first seven points -- none of those by Abmas -- and were never caught.

Abmas soon reeled off 15 points in a 10-minute span to spark ORU to a 35-11 lead. ORU's lead grew to as large as 30 in the first half before settling at 47-18 going into intermission after Carlos Jurgens' last-second 3. Abmas had 17 points in the first half.

"When I was looking those guys in the eyes six minutes before tip-off in the locker room, I knew we were ready to play and dialed in," Mills said. "It's not easy to do, you're kind of blase with the weather and no school, just sitting around, can't go anywhere, but I thought our guys handled it well and our crowd was terrific."

Abmas' night on the court ended with a bang as he made two treys over his final 20 seconds -- the first came on a 28-footer and his second was nearly as long after he came up with a steal.

With Abmas on the bench, the remaining question was whether the Golden Eagles would reach the century mark -- that was accomplished on Demari Williams' jumper with 2:13 left. ORU's largest lead was 56.

"We were fortunate to play well and obviously I think South Dakota just had a bad night," Mills said. "But our guys' energy contributed to some of that."

ORAL ROBERTS 103, SOUTH DAKOTA 53

South Dakota 18 35 — 53

Oral Roberts 47 56 — 103

SOUTH DAKOTA (10-13): Kamateros 8-18 2-2 19, Hayes 2-3 1-2 5, Perrott-Hunt 4-11 0-0 10, Plitzuweit 1-6 4-4 6 Archambault 4-11 2-2 11, Bruns 2-6 0-0 5, Burchill 1-4 2-2 4, Branch 1-2 1-2 4, Coleman 0-4 0-0 0, Kutcher 2-2 0-0 5. Brostrom 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-56 10-12 53.

ORAL ROBERTS (20-4): Vanover 4-9 0-0 10, Thompson 5-9 1-2 13, Abmas 10-17 4-5 31, Jurgens 3-5 0-0 7, McBride 6-9 5-7 20, Mwamba 3-4 0-0 7, Phipps 3-5 1-2 9, Williams 3-5 0-0 6, Weaver 0-1 0-0 0, Clover 0-0 0-0 0, Shannon 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 37-67 11-16 103.

3-Point Goals: South Dakota 7-29 (Perrott-Hunt 2-5, Archambault 1-5, Plitzuweit 1-5, Bruns 1-4, Branch 1-1, Kutcher 1-1, Kamateros 0-4, Burchill 0-1, Brostrom 0-1, Coleman 0-2), Oral Roberts 18-37 (Abmas 7-12, Vanover 2-5, Thompson 2-4, McBride 3-5, Phipps 2-2, Jurgens 1-3, Mwamba 1-1, Weaver 0-1, Shannon 0-2). Rebounds: South Dakota 30 (Hayes 6), Oral Roberts 44 (Mwamba 11, Thompson 10). Assists: South Dakota 11 (Kamateros 3), Oral Roberts 19 (Thompson 7). Total Fouls: South Dakota 16, Oral Roberts 15. Fouled out: None. A: 5,224.