ORU remains perfect in Summit Tournament's opening round, defeating SDSU 7-1
SUMMIT LEAGUE TOURNAMENT: ORU 7, SDSU 1

ORU remains perfect in Summit Tournament's opening round, defeating SDSU 7-1

  Updated
OMAHA, Neb. -- Oral Roberts continued its dominance in the Summit League Tournament's opening round.

The Golden Eagles opened play in the tournament Thursday, punching its ticket to the semifinals with a 7-1 win over South Dakota State. ORU improved to 21-0 in the tournament's opening round. 

ORU's Matt Gaskins dominated the Jackrabbits, tossing a four-hit complete game. The former Jenks star did not allow a walk while striking out six, improving to 3-2. It was Gaskins' second nine-inning complete game of his career.

ORU jumped out quick on back-to-back doubles by Jake McMurray and Ryan Cash. Blake Hall followed with a single to give the Golden Eagles a 2-0 lead.

Anthony Martinez pushed the ORU lead to three in the second inning when he launched his third home run of the season to left field.

South Dakota State got their lone run of the ballgame in the fourth on an unearned run came around to score.

A pair of runs in the fifth inning pushed the ORU lead back to four. 

Alec Jones plated runs in the sixth and eighth innings to bring ORU's lead to six. 

Hall finished 3-for-4 with a single, a double and a triple.

ORU will play North Dakota State, which defeated Omaha 3-1, at 3 p.m. Friday.

ORU 7, SOUTH DAKOTA ST. 1

SDSU;000;100;000;--;1;4;0

ORU;210;021;01X;--;7;9;1

Carlson, Barnett (6) and Hackman; Gaskins and Jones. W: Gaskins, 3-2. L: Carlson, 2-5. HR: Martinez.

Matt Gaskins

