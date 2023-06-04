STILLWATER -- The moment couldn’t have been any bigger for Oral Roberts centerfielder Jonah Cox.

Runners on the corners, one out and his team trailing by seven runs in the top of the third inning, not fazing Cox in the slightest.

Such scenarios have defined Cox throughout his historic junior season. According to Cox, they fuel him, making him even more eager to prance on them when presented, as displayed with a superb outing as he went 3-for-5 with six RBIs in 4-seed ORU's 15-12 victory over 3-seed Washington in the NCAA Stillwater Regional winners' bracket game Saturday night.

ORU (48-11) advances to play the Washington/Dallas Baptist elimination game winner in the championship round at 8 p.m. Sunday. The Golden Eagles, who have won 20 in a row, will have two chances if needed to capture their first regional title since 2006.

Cox swung at the first pitch of his third-inning AB and watched the ball sail into the Stillwater night sky, eventually landing in front of the walkway adjacent to the left-field stands of O’Brate Stadium for a three-run homer. Moments earlier, catcher Jacob Godman led off the frame with a solo shot into the left-field bullpen. Four at bats later, Cox trimmed what had been an eight-run deficit to 8-4.

“Watching (Cox) continue to do what he’s doing is special,” ORU coach Ryan Folmar said. “You don’t get the chance to be part of this very often.”

Even Cox, who broke the ORU single-season hit record (105) and extended his hitting streak to 43 games, pinpointed the victory as a collective effort, starting with the bullpen.

“I think tonight shows that our team as a whole is really dynamic,” Cox said. “We can really score in any number of ways but not (without the bullpen).”

ORU starting pitcher Harley Gollert entered the contest donning a 3.27 ERA, but struggled to establish superiority on the mound after retiring his initial batter. The Huskies (35-19) put seven of their first nine batters on-base and scored seven earned runs off Gollert.

Gollert was replaced by right-handed reliever Evan Kowalski with two outs in the bottom of the first.

Kowalski threw four quality innings, allowing the Golden Eagles a chance to come back.

“We thought going into the year that our bullpen was going to be our strength,” Folmar said. “It’s not really a surprise to get that kind of an effort (out of Kowalski).”

In the top of the fifth, third baseman Holden Breeze blasted the go-ahead, two-run homer for a 9-8 lead. Three at-bats later, first baseman Jake McMurray – who finished 4-for-5 -- jumped on a hanging breaking ball, sending it in-between the right-center field gap, plating two more runs for ORU. The offensive onslaught was capped by Cox's RBI single to left field.

Kowalski’s outing ended in the bottom of the sixth after consecutive home runs to lead off the inning, concluding a six-strikeout and season-high 4 1/3- inning effort.

The Huskies threatened with another two-run frame in the bottom of the seventh that cut their deficit to 13-12, but the ORU bullpen kept the damage minimal. The offense provided a pair insurance runs in the ensuing frame to conclude the largest comeback win for the Golden Eagles since 2015 – a seven-run resurgence against Summit League foe Omaha.

ORU’s 15 runs scored is tied for its most scored in a regional since 2009 in a win over Kent State.

“Yesterday was Caleb (Isaacs’) turn and today it was (Kowalski’s) turn,” Folmar said. “We’ve just been able to win in a lot of different ways.

“We had 24 hits today and we needed every one of them. This team knows how to win. It finds a way to win.”

ORU 15, WASHINGTON 12

ORU;004;350;120;--;15;24;0

Washington;710;002;200;--;12;14;2

Gollert, Kowalski (1), Widener (6), Patten (7), Denton (9) and Godman. Lord, Cunningham (4), McAdams (5), Emanuels (6), Shinn (7) and. W: Kowalski (2-1). L: Cunningham (1-3). S: Denton (14). HR: ORU, Cox (11), Breeze (7), Stahl (12), Godman (6); Washington, Decarlo 2 (9), Clayton (12), Tincher (11). T: 3:29. A: 4,716.

