EUGENE, Oregon -- With Oregon only two outs away from winning the NCAA Eugene Super Regional on Saturday night, Justin Quinn delivered one of the biggest hits in Oral Roberts baseball history.

Quinn lined a two-run, walk-off single in the ninth inning that lifted ORU to an 8-7 win over Oregon in Game 2 of the Super Regional at sold-out PK Park.

The teams, after trading walk-off hits the past two nights, will play for a College World Series berth at 5 p.m. Sunday (CDT). The game will be shown on ESPNU.

ORU (50-12), after blowing an eight-run lead in Friday's 9-8 loss, seemed headed to being eliminated Saturday as it trailed 7-4 going into the bottom of the seventh.

But Jake McMurray started ORU's comeback with a two-out RBI double and Jonah Cox led off the eighth with a homer over the center-field wall that cut Oregon's lead to 7-6. Cox's 12th homer of the season extended his hitting streak to 46 games.

After Oregon (41-21) stranded two runners in the top of the ninth, Ducks closer Josh Mollerus (3-3) retired ORU leadoff hitter Drew Stahl on a foul pop. Jacob Godman followed with a single. Blaze Brothers then reached on a sharp single that deflected off second baseman Gavin Grant, who would likely have started a game-ending double play if he had fielded the ball cleanly. McMurray then walked to load the bases.

The left-handed hitting Quinn, the Summit League tournament MVP, then sliced an 0-1 pitch that landed on the left-field line and bounced into the stands for the winning hit. It would have been credited as a ground-rule double, but Quinn started celebrating with his teammates after rounding first base.

Oregon opened the scoring with Jacob Walsh's second-inning homer. ORU responded with three runs in the bottom of the second. Three walks loaded the bases for Drew Stahl, who delivered a two-run single. Brothers then added a RBI single.

Sabin Ceballos' two-run homer tied the game in the fourth, but ORU went back ahead 4-3 when Godman's double-play grounder produced a run.

Oregon, however, took a 5-4 lead in the fifth on Drew Cowley's RBI single and Ceballos' RBI double that knocked ORU starting pitcher Harley Gollert out of the game.

In the seventh, the Ducks added to their lead with Drew Smith's two-run triple off ORU closer Cade Denton (2-1), who then struck out Walsh to keep the Golden Eagles within striking range at 7-4. Denton finished with 63 pitches over 3 1/3 innings in his second-longest outing of the season.

It was the first-ever Super Regional win for ORU in four games.

ORU 8, OREGON 7

Oregon;010;220;200;--;7;11;0

Oral Roberts;030;010;112;--;8;12;0

Spoljaric, Umlandt (3), Anderson (5), Dallas (7), Mollerus (9) and Thompson, Cromwick (9); Gollert, Isaacs (5), Denton (6) and Godman. W: Denton (2-1). L: Mollerus (3-3). HR: Oregon, Walsh (17), Ceballos (18); ORU, Cox (12).

