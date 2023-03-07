Oral Roberts left no room for doubt, dominating the Summit League championship game in Sioux Falls, S.D., and securing its automatic bid for the NCAA Tournament.

The top-seeded Golden Eagles thumped No. 3 seed North Dakota State 92-58 on Tuesday night, extending the nation’s longest win streak to 17 in a row and punching a ticket to the Big Dance for the second time in three years.

The game rapidly went the direction of ORU, which was undefeated in league play and moved to 30-4 on the season but likely needed the victory to return to the tournament. Within four minutes, the advantage reached double digits behind production from each starter.

A 14-0 run featured a flurry of 3-pointers, and an 11-0 run that followed was sparked by reserves. Patrick Mwamba torched the Bison for 17 first-half points including a buzzer-beater 3-pointer for the 51-20 lead.

After making nine 3s in the opening half, ORU cooled off slightly before Mwamba and DeShang Weaver hit back-to-back shots from long range. Max Abmas added another 3, and the cushion was 70-36 midway through the second half.

North Dakota State (16-17) pulled within 29 in the closing minutes but didn’t get any closer.

ORU, which will learn its tournament opponent and destination on Selection Sunday, received 26 points and 11 assists from Abmas while Mwamba finished with 20 points. Connor Vanover totaled 10 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks.