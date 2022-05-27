ORU pulls away from Omaha, one win away from Summit League title

Oral Roberts posted a tumultuous 12-8 victory over Omaha in a Summit League semifinal game on Friday night at J.L. Johnson Stadium, advancing to the league final.

“There’s nobody in the ballpark that thought that 20 runs were going to be scored with the kind of arms that were walking out on the mound,” ORU coach Ryan Folmar said, “but you just gotta find ways to win. It’s this time of year.”

On Sunday, the Golden Eagles will have a chance to win Summit League championship No. 20 and their first since 2018.

On May 14, the last time ORU starter and league Pitcher of the Year Ledgend Smith matched against with Omaha starter Mark Timmins, neither team scored a run in regulation. The Golden Eagles (37-18) eventually won 2-0 in 11 innings. But Friday night, hitters from both teams benefitted from the experience of playing each other six times during the regular season.

In the first three frames, ORU’s offense tacked on six runs on the Mavericks while Timmins and Joey Machado struggled. Omaha (25-30) returned the favor in the fourth inning, scoring five runs off Smith, followed by back-to-back home runs from Eduardo Rosario and Eddie Satisky in the fifth. Leading 9-7, ORU retired Smith.

“(Omaha) is a good team … and you could see it right there,” Folmar said. “Ledgend’s as good as it gets, you know, and they were able to turn several pitches around. He hasn’t given up much more than seven runs on the year and they score seven against him here tonight.”

Even when Kaleb McCullough took the mound to relieve Smith, Folmar’s game plan did not change, having “been in these moments before.” In two innings and some change, McCullough did not allow an Omaha run while throwing two strikeouts to take the win.

“Our game plan tonight was just keeping our pitches down. When I came in, we had been struggling a little bit … so I basically was just trying to execute pitches down in the zone,” McCullough said.

“That’s when some of your experience takes over, and I thought that’s what happened,” Folmar said. “We just hung in there, tried to keep scoring and kept making some big swings.”

Second-team all-league reliever Cade Denton tossed the last two innings as the Golden Eagles’ offense pinned three additional runs onto its tally, including a late Caleb Denny home run.

“The bullpen was really good, too. I think Cade was as sharp as he’s been most of the year, but we got really good work out of McCullough,” Folmar said. “So, you know, we’ll regroup, come back on Saturday and get ready to go.”

It isn’t over yet for Omaha. While the Golden Eagles take Saturday off — at least in gameplay — an Omaha-North Dakota State game will determine ORU’s opponent in the title game, but that team would have to win twice Sunday to steal the title from the Golden Eagles.

“You know, We put ourselves in the driver’s seat tonight,” said veteran first baseman Jake McMurray, who scored a run and batted in another Friday night. “I’ve been here a while. I’ve seen other teams win it on this field and been a part of two championship games that didn’t go our way.

“It feels good to put ourselves in the right spot for Sunday.”

ORAL ROBERTS 12, OMAHA 8

ORU;303;030;030;—;12;16;2

Omaha;000;520;001;—;8;13;2

Smith, McCullough (5), Denton (8) and Jones, Gibson. Timmins, Machado (2), Smith (4), Mattingley (5), Olmstead (9) and Rosario. W: McCullough (2-0). L: Timmins (2-3). HR: Denny, Rosario, Satiksy.