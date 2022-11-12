ORU pulls away from John Brown in homecoming second half, 95-62

The Oral Roberts men's basketball team used a sharp-shooting second half to take a 95-62 homecoming win over John Brown at the Mabee Center on Friday night in a battle of Golden Eagles.

John Brown kept pace with ORU early and led by as many as five in the first half, before an ORU run gave the home team a 39-35 lead at halftime.

Oral Roberts pulled away in the second half, outscoring JBU 56-27 and shooting 55% from the field and 10-for-20 from behind the 3-point line.

Connor Vanover and Isaac McBride led ORU with 19 points each. Max Abmas scored 18 to go along with a career-high 9 rebounds. Payton Guiot led JBU with 18 points and 8 rebounds.

Up Next: ORU faces Houston at 7 p.m. Monday in the Cougar Classic in Houston on ESPN+. The No. 3 Cougars are 2-0 with wins over St. Joseph's and Northern Colorado.

Storylines

Milestone win for Golden Eagles: Friday's win was the 600th win for ORU men's basketball inside the Mabee Center since its opening in 1972. The victory cam in front of a crowd of 5,097 on homecoming night.

Playing clean: After emphasizing defense without fouling during the week, ORU executed almost perfectly, committing only 2 personal fouls, and not allowing JBU to attempt any free throws. ORU shot 10-of-15 from the free-throw line.

ORAL ROBERTS 95, JOHN BROWN 62

JBU;35;27;--;62

ORU;39;56;--;95

John Brown (0-1): Agwu Eme 0-6 0-0 0, Collins 5-10 0-0 10, Ellis 6-14 0-0 15, Guiot 7-15 0-0 18, Taylor 0-5 0-0 0, Stewart 2-5 0-0 5, Camp 2-6 0-0 5, Reeves 1-4 0-0 2, Gabani 0-2 0-0 0, Beckom 2-2 0-0 4, Maitland 0-2 0-0 0, Adeyemo 1-2 0-0 3, Batie 0-1 0-0 0, Morphis 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 26-77 0-0 62.

Oral Roberts (1-1): Vanover 8-12 1-2 19, Abmas 6-15 2-3 18, Jurgens 5-7 2-2 13, McBride 8-12 0-0 19, Thompson 4-9 0-0 11, Phipps 0-6 2-2 2, Weaver 2-7 3-6 8, Clover 0-0 0-0 0, Amboree 0-2 0-0 0, Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Shannon 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 35-74 10-15 95.

3-Point Goals: John Brown 10-33 (Guiot 4-9, Ellis 3-6, Adeyemo 1-1, Stewart 1-2, Camp 1-3, Batie 0-1, Morphis 0-1, Collins 0-2, Maitland 0-2, Reeves 0-2, Taylor 0-4), Oral Roberts 15-40 (Abmas 4-11, McBride 3-5, Thompson 3-5, Vanover 2-5, Shannon 1-1, Jurgens 1-3, Weaver 1-5, Amboree 0-2, Phipps 0-3). Rebounds: John Brown 43 (Agwu Eme, Guiot 8), Oral Roberts 41 (Abmas 9). Assists: John Brown 6 (Ellis 2), Oral Roberts 22 (Jurgens 5). Total Fouls: John Brown 13, Oral Roberts 2. A: 5,097.