After four memorable seasons at Oral Roberts, point guard Max Abmas is in the transfer portal.

Abmas, who has one season of eligibility remaining because of the additional COVID year, ranks third in program history with 2,562 points. He averaged 20.8 points per game in his ORU career.

As a sophomore, Abmas led the nation in scoring and propelled the Golden Eagles to the Sweet Sixteen, becoming a well-known player nationally. As a senior this season, he facilitated ORU's run through the Summit League and back to the NCAA Tournament.

Two weeks ago, ORU lost coach Paul Mills to Wichita State but promoted assistant Russell Springmann the next day. Abmas was front and center at Springmann's introduction.

Asked whether Springmann's promotion would have an effect on his decision, Abmas said: "I love coach Springmann, and I'm figuring everything out right now for what my future holds. It's somebody who was already in the program, a guy who got me here in the first place. That's big time."

Abmas, a three-time Associated Press honorable-mention All-America selection, tested the NBA waters after his sophomore and junior seasons before twice opting to stay at ORU.

"I came back and wanted to win a championship and get back to this stage and put a spotlight on Oral Roberts again," Abmas said last month before a first-round loss to Duke. "To be back in this position, it's definitely what I envisioned coming back — believing that we could do it again."

Known as "Midcourt Max" because of ability to hit from long range, Abmas is expected to be one of the most hotly pursued players in the portal.

"It would just be hard to put into words all that Max has done," Mills said after the Duke defeat. "I'll get around to it one day, but there's no way in the world I could express just all he's meant to everybody here."