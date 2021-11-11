 Skip to main content
ORU plays first home game Friday at updated Mabee Center
ORU men's basketball

ORU plays first home game Friday at updated Mabee Center

Southwestern Christian (1-1) at Oral Roberts (0-1)

7 p.m. Friday, Mabee Center

Radio: KYAL-99.9

Three storylines

Home opener: ORU plays its first game at the updated Mabee Center after dropping its Tuesday season opener, 109-80 at Colorado State.

Midcourt Max: After leading the nation in scoring a year ago, Golden Eagles guard Max Abmas delivered his 30th career game with at least 20 points Tuesday.

Eagles vs. Eagles: ORU has prevailed in both meetings by more than 50 points. Southwestern Christian is coming off a 111-79 win Saturday against Barclay.

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

