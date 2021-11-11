ORU plays first home game Friday at updated Mabee Center

Southwestern Christian (1-1) at Oral Roberts (0-1)
7 p.m. Friday, Mabee Center
Radio: KYAL-99.9
Three storylines
Home opener: ORU plays its first game at the updated Mabee Center after dropping its Tuesday season opener, 109-80 at Colorado State.
Midcourt Max: After leading the nation in scoring a year ago, Golden Eagles guard Max Abmas delivered his 30th career game with at least 20 points Tuesday.
Eagles vs. Eagles: ORU has prevailed in both meetings by more than 50 points. Southwestern Christian is coming off a 111-79 win Saturday against Barclay.
— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kelly Hines
Sports Writer
I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.