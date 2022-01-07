 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ORU plays at Western Illinois on Saturday afternoon
0 Comments
ORU men’s basketball

ORU plays at Western Illinois on Saturday afternoon

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Oral Roberts at Western Illinois

2 p.m. Saturday, Macomb, Illinois

Records: ORU 10-6, 4-1 Summit League; Western Illinois 10-5, 1-2

Three storylines

Gaining momentum: ORU has won three in a row by at least 15 points, most recently defeating St. Thomas 81-66 on Thursday night. The Golden Eagles have three consecutive road games, including next week’s game at Kansas City.

Abmas lighting it up: Max Abmas matched a season-high with 38 points Thursday, reaching 20 points for a ninth time this season and 30 points for a third time. He ranks fourth nationally in scoring with 22.3 points per game.

Scouting the Leathernecks: Western Illinois has dropped three in a row including an 89-66 loss to St. Thomas last week. Its Thursday game against Kansas City was postponed. While ORU ranks second nationally with 12.7 3-pointers per game, the Leathernecks are 14th in 3-point attempts. The Golden Eagles lead the series 37-11.

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: TU Sports Extra: The departure of Jaxon Player

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert