ORU plays at Western Illinois on Saturday afternoon

Oral Roberts at Western Illinois
2 p.m. Saturday, Macomb, Illinois
Records: ORU 10-6, 4-1 Summit League; Western Illinois 10-5, 1-2
Three storylines
Gaining momentum: ORU has won three in a row by at least 15 points, most recently defeating St. Thomas 81-66 on Thursday night. The Golden Eagles have three consecutive road games, including next week’s game at Kansas City.
Abmas lighting it up: Max Abmas matched a season-high with 38 points Thursday, reaching 20 points for a ninth time this season and 30 points for a third time. He ranks fourth nationally in scoring with 22.3 points per game.
Scouting the Leathernecks: Western Illinois has dropped three in a row including an 89-66 loss to St. Thomas last week. Its Thursday game against Kansas City was postponed. While ORU ranks second nationally with 12.7 3-pointers per game, the Leathernecks are 14th in 3-point attempts. The Golden Eagles lead the series 37-11.
— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World
