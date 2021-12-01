 Skip to main content
ORU plays at TCU on Thursday night
ORU MEN'S BASKETBALL

ORU plays at TCU on Thursday night

  • Updated
Oral Roberts at TCU

7 p.m. Thursday, Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, Texas

Records: Oral Roberts 4-3, TCU 5-1

ESPN+, KYAL-97.1

Three storylines

On the road again: ORU opens a three-game stretch that includes visits to Houston Baptist and Missouri State before closing out the nonconference slate at home against UT Arlington.

Shooting from deep: The Golden Eagles rank first nationally with 13.6 3-pointers per game. Max Abmas has hit a team-high 25 3s for 212 in his career and needs two to tie Eric Perry (1996-2000) for fifth in program history.

Scouting the Frogs: TCU has won the past three meetings for a 3-1 series advantage. Its only loss this year was at Santa Clara. The Frogs average 16.3 offensive rebounds a game, ranking fourth nationally.

— Kelly Hines Tulsa World

