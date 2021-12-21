ORU plays at South Dakota State on Wednesday night

Oral Roberts at South Dakota State

7 p.m. Wednesday, Frost Arena, Brookings, S.D.

ESPN+

Records: ORU 7-5, 1-0 Summit, South Dakota St. 10-4, 1-0

Three storylines

Road swing continues: ORU plays its second game in South Dakota in three days, having opened Summit League action with an 82-73 win at South Dakota on Monday.

Abmas goes for 32: Point guard Max Abmas led the Golden Eagles with 32 points in his last outing, shooting 50% from the field. It was the second time this season and the ninth time in his career for Abmas to score at least 30 points. He ranks seventh nationally with 21.3 points per game.

Scouting the Jackrabbits: South Dakota State leads the series 17-11, but ORU prevailed in the previous meeting in the Summit League semifinals last season. The Jackrabbits rank third in rebounding and ninth in field-goal percentage defense, and Baylor Scheierman is second nationally in defensive rebounds.

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World

