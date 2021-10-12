 Skip to main content
ORU picked third in Summit League; Max Abmas preseason player of the year
ORU picked third in Summit League; Max Abmas preseason player of the year

Western Illinois at ORU (copy)

ORU guard Max Abmas averaged a nation-high 24.5 points per game as a sophomore last season.

 John Clanton, Tulsa World

Oral Roberts guard Max Abmas has been selected as the preseason player of the year in the Summit League after leading the NCAA in scoring last season.

Abmas, the reigning player of the year in the conference and the 2021 Lou Henson national player of the year, averaged 24.5 points per game as a sophomore.

ORU, which won the conference tournament and advanced to the Sweet Sixteen in March, was picked to finish third in the Summit League. South Dakota State is the preseason favorite after winning the regular-season title last year, followed by North Dakota State.

Joining Abmas on the preseason first team were Sam Griesel and Rocky Kreuser from North Dakota State, Baylor Scheierman and Douglas Wilson from South Dakota State, and Josiah Allick from Kansas City.

