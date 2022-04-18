ORU pair claims baseball weekly honors

Oral Roberts starting pitcher Isaac Coffey and outfielder Joshua Cox swept the latest Summit League Baseball weekly awards, league officials said Monday.

Coffey, the reigning Summit League Pitcher of the Year, earned his first weekly award of the season and fourth of his career after shutting out Western Illinois in a two-hit, seven-inning complete game. He struck out eight to record the first shutout of the season by a league pitcher.

After allowing a leadoff single, the junior right-hander retired the next 16 WIU batters he faced as he picked up his third win of the season.

Cox batted .455 during a 4-0 week for ORU that saw the Golden Eagles take sole possession of first place in the league standings. He started the week with a pair of RBIs and two runs scored, including the game-winner, in a 9-8 nonconference win over Missouri State.

In two starts against Western Illinois, the senior outfielder went 5-for-7 with four RBIs, three runs scored and a pair of doubles. In Coffey's shutout, the Thornton, Colo., native was the offensive catalyst in the 12-0 victory, going 4-for-4 at the plate with three runs and three RBIs.