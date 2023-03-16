ORLANDO, Fla. — Duke scored the first 15 points, and Oral Roberts was on its heels the rest of the way.

The upset-minded Golden Eagles collided with a large, talented and seemingly underseeded team in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday night at the Amway Center, leading to a 74-51 loss that halted a 17-game win streak and ended a championship season.

“Wrong night to have a bad night,” coach Paul Mills said. “Give Duke a lot of credit for how they played, but we can’t lose perspective on this year and how much these guys have propelled the program.”

ORU, which made the field by winning the Summit League tournament, was bothered by the Blue Devils’ overwhelming size and shaky early in an anticipated 5-12 matchup, missing its first dozen shots and needing eight minutes to score. Reserves DeShang Weaver and Patrick Mwamba ultimately provided the team’s first points.

Dariq Whitehead kept a run at bay with a pair of 3-pointers, and the cushion didn’t shrink to fewer than 14 points in the first half. When momentum started to shift to the Golden Eagles, four consecutive misses followed including back-to-back close ones from Carlos Jürgens.

Max Abmas had a layup and a deep 3-pointer late in the half, and the score was 40-23 at the break.

The second half started the same way as the game, with Duke rattling off a 10-0 run and building a 50-23 advantage. ORU (30-5) responded with one of its patented bursts, scoring 11 unanswered including two 3s from Issac McBride to get within 14.

The Blue Devils, who advance to play the Tennessee-Louisiana winner Saturday, had control for the remainder. Whitehead delivered a four-point play with three minutes left to push the lead back up to 25.

Playing in perhaps his final college game if he doesn’t take advantage of the extra COVID season, Abmas scored a team-high 12 points on 4-of-15 shooting. In his four-year career, he ranks third in program history with 2,562 points.

“They tried to keep two (defenders) on me at all times,” Abmas said. “We got some good looks that didn’t fall. It wasn’t our night.”

Duke (27-8) received 23 points from Jeremy Roach and 13 from Whitehead but relied on its defense to prevent the type of upset its opponent twice pulled off as a 15 seed that made the Sweet Sixteen in 2021. ORU shot 30.2% from the field and was held significantly below its average of 84.2 points per game.

“They’re so explosive,” Blue Devils coach Jon Scheyer said. “I thought our defense really set the tone for us tonight.”

DUKE 74, ORAL ROBERTS 51

Oral Roberts;23;28;—;51

Duke;40;34;—;74

ORAL ROBERTS (30-5): Vanover 2-8 1-1 6, Abmas 4-15 2-2 12, Jurgens 1-9 0-0 2, McBride 3-10 0-0 8, Thompson 2-6 0-0 5, Mwamba 3-9 1-3 8, Weaver 3-4 0-0 7, Phipps 1-2 0-0 2, Amboree 0-0 0-0 0, Clover 0-0 0-0 0, Shannon 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 19-63 5-8 51.

DUKE (27-8): Mitchell 4-11 0-0 8, Filipowski 2-7 2-4 6, Lively 2-3 0-0 4, Proctor 3-11 0-0 7, Roach 9-17 4-4 23, Whitehead 5-7 0-1 13, Grandison 2-2 0-0 5, Young 2-2 0-0 4, Blakes 0-0 0-0 0, Schutt 0-2 0-0 0, Catchings 1-1 0-0 2, Johns 0-0 0-0 0, Reeves 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 31-64 6-9 74.

3-Point Goals: Oral Roberts 8-32 (McBride 2-6, Abmas 2-9, Weaver 1-2, Thompson 1-3, Mwamba 1-5, Vanover 1-6, Jurgens 0-1), Duke 6-16 (Whitehead 3-3, Grandison 1-1, Proctor 1-3, Roach 1-5, Filipowski 0-1, Schutt 0-1, Mitchell 0-2). Rebounds: Oral Roberts 28 (Thompson 7), Duke 42 (Lively 12). Assists: Oral Roberts 10 (Abmas 5), Duke 13 (Proctor, Roach 3). Total Fouls: Oral Roberts 8, Duke 15.