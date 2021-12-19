 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Bill Knight Automotive
ORU opens Summit League play at South Dakota on Monday night
0 Comments
ORU Men's Basketball

ORU opens Summit League play at South Dakota on Monday night

  • Updated
  • 0

Oral Roberts (6-5) at South Dakota (7-4)

7 p.m. Monday

Coyote Sports Center, Vermillion, S.D.

ESPN+

Three storylines

Conference play begins: After finishing fourth in the Summit League last year, ORU won the conference tournament on its way to the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament. This season, the Golden Eagles were picked third while Monday opponent South Dakota was fourth.

Big night for Lācis: In Thursday's win against UT-Arlington, Francis Lācis had one of the best outings of his career, totaling 21 points, 11 rebounds, four steals and three blocks. He combined with DeShang Weaver for 11-of-18 shooting on 3-pointers.

Scouting the Coyotes: South Dakota is coming off a 78-64 win against Bellarmine on Wednesday. The Coyotes rank 19th nationally in free throws made and attempted, and Mason Archambault leads the Summit League in those categories. ORU has a 9-8 advantage in the series.

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Urban Meyer is out as head couch of the Jacksonville Jaguars

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert