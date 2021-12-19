ORU opens Summit League play at South Dakota on Monday night

Oral Roberts (6-5) at South Dakota (7-4)
7 p.m. Monday
Coyote Sports Center, Vermillion, S.D.
ESPN+
Three storylines
Conference play begins: After finishing fourth in the Summit League last year, ORU won the conference tournament on its way to the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament. This season, the Golden Eagles were picked third while Monday opponent South Dakota was fourth.
Big night for Lācis: In Thursday's win against UT-Arlington, Francis Lācis had one of the best outings of his career, totaling 21 points, 11 rebounds, four steals and three blocks. He combined with DeShang Weaver for 11-of-18 shooting on 3-pointers.
Scouting the Coyotes: South Dakota is coming off a 78-64 win against Bellarmine on Wednesday. The Coyotes rank 19th nationally in free throws made and attempted, and Mason Archambault leads the Summit League in those categories. ORU has a 9-8 advantage in the series.
— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World
Kelly Hines
Sports Writer
I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452
