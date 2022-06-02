ORU opens NCAA baseball regional action against Texas A&M

If Oral Roberts wants to advance to its first baseball Super Regional since 2006, it will have to surmount a stout pool of opponents at this weekend’s College Station Regional.

“It’s good to be back where we feel like we belong, and we’re excited for the next opportunity,” Golden Eagles 10th-year coach Ryan Folmar said. “We’re in a great regional, great atmosphere, good teams, so it should be a lot of fun. We’re looking forward to it.”

Texas A&M (37-18) carries the No. 1 seed while hosting the tournament on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park in College Station, Texas. The Aggies are the No. 5 team nationally. ORU, the No. 4 seed in the regional, will open the double-elimination bracket against the Aggies at 1 p.m. Friday.

No. 18 TCU (36-20) and Louisiana (36-21) round out the bracket and play each other at 7 p.m. Friday. TCU notably won back-to-back games over No. 3 Oklahoma State on April 23 and 24. Louisiana claimed the Sun Belt Conference Championship with upsets over No. 11 Texas State and No. 25 Georgia Southern in the conference tournament.

“I think you look at the regional as a whole, and it’s definitely a very good regional,” Folmar said. “You look at … Texas A&M, who won the best division in the best conference in the country. You look at TCU, who won the Big 12 regular-season crown. And you look at a Lafayette team who is really good year in and year out. No different this year.”

It will be Folmar and ORU’s first postseason appearance since 2018 (the 2020 postseason was canceled due to COVID). It will be Folmar’s fifth postseason appearance as a head coach, 14th overall.

“I think it’s important for (players) to be able to experience this and pass it on … A lot of these guys haven’t been to a regional, but we’ve been in places like this a bunch over the last couple of years,” Folmar said. “I think all that experience adds value. Again, excited for these guys. It’s a well-earned opportunity.”

The Golden Eagles clinched their regional appearance by defeating Omaha 21-2 last weekend in the Summit League Championship, earning the conference’s automatic postseason bid.

If it wins against Texas A&M, ORU will play the winner of TCU and Lafayette at 6 p.m. Saturday. If ORU loses to the Aggies, it will drop to the loser’s bracket to play the loser of the TCU-Lafayette game.

TEAM CAPSULES

Texas A&M

Seed: No. 1

Record: 37-18

Coach: Jim Schlossnagle (first season at Texas A&M, 36-20)

NCAA history: 33rd appearance

Top players: Dylan Rock, .326, 17 HR, 54 RBI. Ryan Targac, 53 RBI, 14 HR.

Top pitchers: Nathan Dettmer, 5-2, 4.22 ERA, 67 Ks, 74.2 IP, Joseph Menefee 6-2, 5.14 ERA, 42.1 IP.

Fun fact: Schlossnagle cached 18 seasons at TCU before joining Texas A&M. He coached the Horned Frogs to four consecutive College World Series appearances from 2014-17.

TCU

Seed: No. 2

Record: 36-20

Coach: Kirk Saarloos (first season at TCU, 36-20)

NCAA history: 18th appearance

Top players: SS Tommy Sacco, .350, 75 H, 12 HR. 1B David Bishop, .260, 46 RBI, 6 HR. 3B Brayden Taylor, 61 H, 10 HR.

Top pitchers: Marcelo Perez, 6-3, 3.34 ERA, 47 Ks. Riley Cornelio, 4-4, 4.41 ERA, 74 Ks.

Fun fact: TCU is playing in the College Station Regional for the second time in program history (2012).

Louisiana

Seed: No. 3

Record: 36-21

Coach: Matt Deggs (third season at Louisiana, 76-53)

NCAA history: 17th appearance

Top players: 1B Carson Roccaforte, .379, 68 RBI, 16 HR. DH Connor Kimple, .319, 33 RBI, 9 HR. Heath Hood, .341, 34 RBI, 17 SB.

Top pitchers: Bo Bonds, 4-3, 3.04, 76 Ks. Chipper Menard, 5-1, 3.81 ERA, 27 Ks. Jeff Wilson, 4-3, 4.52, 55 Ks.

Fun fact: The Ragin’ Cajuns enter the postseason on a five-game winning streak.

Oral Roberts

Seed: No. 4

Record: 38-18

Coach: Ryan Folmar (10th season at ORU, 281-190)

NCAA history: 29th appearance

Top players: SS Jackson Loftin, .348, 10 HR, 54 RBI. 1B Jake McMurray, 4 HR, 36 RBI.

Top pitchers: Ledgend Smith, 7-4, 2.41 ERA, 92 Ks. Isaac Coffey, 7-5, 3.72 ERA, 74 Ks.

Fun fact: In NCAA regionals, the Golden Eagles are 34-52 all-time.

Schedule

Friday

Game 1: No. 1 seed Texas A&M vs. No. 4 seed Oral Roberts, 1 p.m. on ESPN+

Game 2: No. 2 seed TCU vs. No. 3 seed Louisiana, 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Saturday

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, Noon (TV TBD)

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6 p.m. (TV TBD)

Sunday

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 1 p.m. (TV TBD)

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m. (TV TBD)

Monday

Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 rematch IF Game 5 winner wins Game 6, 6 p.m. (TV TBD)