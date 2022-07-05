ORU names Alick Musukuma new track, cross country coach

Alick Musukuma will be back in Oral Roberts University gold and blue soon enough.

The university announced Tuesday that it hired Musukuma to reprise his role as head cross country coach and assume the head track & field coaching position next season.

After coaching ORU's cross country teams and assisting track & field from 1998-2009, Musukuma coached at the University of Texas at Permian Basin and Missouri State.

"Many former ORU student-athletes spoke incredibly high and constantly recommended Alick among a list of impressive candidates," ORU Athletic Director Tim Johnson said in the release.

At ORU, Musukuma coached or assisted 18 Summit League titles and 13 All-Americans, earning Summit League cross country coach of the year in 2005. Alongside former track & field coach Joe Dial, whose retirement led way for Musukuma to return, Musukuma coached 2008 indoor and outdoor 400-meter champion Andretti Bain, ORU's first national champion and a university hall-of-fame inductee.

"(Musukuma) works well with athletes and is highly knowledgeable and experienced in producing many nationally ranked and world-class athletes," Bain said in the release.

Prince Mumba, a former All-American at ORU, competed in the 800 for Zambia in the 2004 Athens Olympics and London in 2012. He said Musukuma helped him get to Athens.

"He (Musukuma) helped me believe in myself," Mumba said. "Coach Musukuma was not just a coach. He was like a father and brother to many student-athletes."

In 2017, Musukuma's men's team became the first in UTPB history to reach the NCAA South Central Regional after finishing third in the Lone Star Conference.

Dial, who had led ORU's track & field teams since 1994 and the cross country team since the end of Musukuma's first stint, stepped down from his post at the conclusion of the spring season.

Dial took to his personal Facebook page last month to blast Johnson for creating a "false narrative," writing that his retirement was in response to a series of disagreements he had with Johnson.

The university called Dial's accusations "misunderstandings" and "unmerited statements" in a university response the following week.

Dial said he did not plan to take further action with the university.

