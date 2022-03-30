ORU, Misti Cussen part ways as program searches for next coach

Oral Roberts University announced Wednesday that it would not renew women's basketball coach Misti Cussen's contract and will begin its search a new coach.

Cussen coached the Golden Eagles to 146 wins in 10 seasons. Including 16 years as an assistant, Cussen was on ORU's sideline 26 years.

"I ask that the Golden Eagles family help me celebrate her contributions to Oral Roberts University," ORU Athletic Director Tim Johnson said in a statement. "In her 26 seasons, Coach Cussen has impacted student-athletes with class on and off the court.

"We will forever be grateful for her hard work and commitment to ORU and all the student-athletes who played for her," Johnson said.

The Golden Eagles went 16-15 overall last season, earning the No. 4 seed in the conference tournament after being picked in the preseason to finish sixth in a poll.

In the Summit League Tournament, ORU defeated North Dakota 61-54 in the quarterfinal before losing to South Dakota State 72-53. The Jackrabbits are in contention the Women's National Invitational Tournament awaiting a semifinal matchup against UCLA on Thursday night.

Johnson said ORU will begin a nationwide search for its next coach immediately.

"I am excited about the future of this team. After assessing the program, I have no doubt and I am confident ORU women's basketball will reach the peak of the Summit League," Johnson said. "We are focused on elevating the program to compete at the highest level while building a championship culture and developing young women in mind, body, and spirit."

