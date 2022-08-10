ORU men's soccer returns nine starters, looks to claim 2022 Summit League title

Oral Roberts University’s men’s soccer team shared the regular-season Summit League championship with Denver last season, but the Pioneers bested the Golden Eagles in the conference tournament finale.

This year, Ryan Bush plans to win both.

The 10th-year leader of the ORU men’s program is clear: “We expect to win our regular-season championship.”

“This year, obviously, getting over that final hump in the tournament game ... we lost in a penalty kick shootout, which is kind of like a toss-up,” Bush said, “so the goal will be set on getting over the top of the game.”

ORU tied Denver 1-1 after regulation. The Pioneers edged the Golden Eagles 3-2 in penalty kicks, ending ORU’s 2021 campaign at 11-2-2.

“We definitely felt like we could have won the game in regular time,” Bush said. “Whenever the guys go back and they look at the game and study the film, I think they’re going to be very confident just believing that they can do it in this moment.”

The Golden Eagles opened practice Tuesday morning. They will host an exhibition match against University of Sciences and Arts of Oklahoma at 7 p.m. Friday. They follow with the alumni game and exhibitions against Rogers State and Southern Nazarene.

When it takes the pitch for the first regular-season game at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at SMU, ORU will have experience working in its favor.

“The expectations are high. … We return nine starters. A bunch of all-conference players. We graduated a couple key players, but we felt like we did a good job with our recruiting class replacing those guys,” said Bush, who was named the 2021 Summit League coach of the year.

Reed Berry was a league first-team and an All-West Region selection last season. The senior forward from Allen, Texas, played with Tulsa Athletic this summer but says the Denver loss has been the “only thing on (ORU's) mind” this offseason.

“I think that’s been the driving force behind all of our summer success. And it’s going to do us well this fall,” Berry said.

“(Berry) will be a leader for us. Very experienced, been a mainstay inside of the program every year since he’s been here, since he was a freshman,” Bush said. “I think Eugene Quaynor, our captain that plays in the middle, he does a lot of inglorious work, but a great leader, great ground coverer.”

Berry, Quaynor, Josselyn Petel, and Andrew Nunez will captain the Golden Eagles this season.

Logan Bellone, a Cannes, France, native, is a senior and a defender with Jacksonville Armada FC. He also earned all-league and all-region honors last season. As his and teammates’ paths diverged this offseason, he said the team communicated well.

“There’s some new guys on the team, so we have to make sure they’re going to feel at home,” Bellone said. “That’s our goal with me and Reed and all of the captains.”

“I think everybody’s committed to the culture, committed to the program to make sure that we’re doing our best,” Berry said. “Whether you’re starting or whether you’re not playing any minutes, everybody kind of pushes each other and keeps each other accountable.”

ORU fans should expect to see a mix of starters and backups Friday evening during the USAO exhibition at Case Soccer Complex.

“Everybody will probably get 45 minutes, so we’ll be more focused on tactics and just having a growth mindset,” Bush said, “and every result is important, so we’re definitely going to be competing for results.”