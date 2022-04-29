ORU men's golf has four claim All-League honors

Oral Roberts had a league-high four selections on the 2022 #SummitGF men's golf first and second All-League teams announced by league officials Friday.

The Golden Eagles placed Jackson Drake and Lane Wallace on the first team along with Dustin Hasley and Rocco Repetto-Taylor on the second team.

Wallace led all Summit League golfers with a 71.1 stroke average after joining the Golden Eagles as a mid-year transfer from Oklahoma. He earned a pair of top-10 finishes and two TicketSmarter #SummitGF weekly honors this spring.

Drake, a sophomore, competed in eight events, logging a 72.6 stroke average, which was fourth best among league golfers. He had 10 rounds of par or better and a top-10 finish.

Hasley was a repeat second-team honoree, claiming the third all-league honor of his career after posting a 73.3 stroke average. The senior won the Twin Oaks Intercollegiate in late March, helping ORU to the team title in that event, while also posting two other top-five finishes during his final collegiate season.

Repetto-Taylor was one of two Golden Eagles to play in all 10 events en route to a 73.5 stroke average.