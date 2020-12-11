ORU men's basketball: Southwestern Christian at Oral Roberts

MEN’S BASKETBALL
Southwestern Christian at Oral Roberts
2 p.m. Saturday
Mabee Center
KYAL-99.9
SW CHRISTIAN (1-2)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
F;Washington;6-8;19.7;7.7
G;White;6-3;15.7;6.7
F;Machado;6-6;19.3;6.0
G;Dickson;6-4;12.7;5.7
G;Archer;6-3;3.7;2.7
ORAL ROBERTS (1-3)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
F;Obanor;6-8;19.5;9.8
G;Abmas;6-1;24.0;*6.5
F;Lacis;6-7;2.8;4.5
G;Thompson;6-6;8.5;4.3
G;Glasper;6-0;9.3;2.3
* Assists per game
Notes: SW Christian, an NAIA school in Bethany, hasn’t played a game since Nov. 19, an 89-78 loss to the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma. In the loss, Ron Washington scored 31 points and added eight rebounds. … In Tuesday’s 83-78 loss at Oklahoma State, Max Abmas scored a career-high 33 points. … The Golden Eagles are seventh in the NCAA, hitting 12.2 3-pointers per game. Abmas is averaging 4.5 3s per game, which ranks sixth nationally. … ORU has won 16 of its last 17 at the Mabee Center, dating back to the 2018-19 season.
