ORU men's basketball: Southwestern Christian at Oral Roberts

Notes: SW Christian, an NAIA school in Bethany, hasn’t played a game since Nov. 19, an 89-78 loss to the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma. In the loss, Ron Washington scored 31 points and added eight rebounds. … In Tuesday’s 83-78 loss at Oklahoma State, Max Abmas scored a career-high 33 points. … The Golden Eagles are seventh in the NCAA, hitting 12.2 3-pointers per game. Abmas is averaging 4.5 3s per game, which ranks sixth nationally. … ORU has won 16 of its last 17 at the Mabee Center, dating back to the 2018-19 season.