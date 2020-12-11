 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ORU men's basketball: Southwestern Christian at Oral Roberts

ORU men's basketball: Southwestern Christian at Oral Roberts

{{featured_button_text}}
Oral Roberts Oklahoma St Basketball

Oral Roberts guard Max Abmas, shooting over Oklahoma State's Bryce Williams, scored a career-high 33 points during Tuesday's loss to the Cowboys.

 Sue Ogrocki, AP

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Southwestern Christian at Oral Roberts

2 p.m. Saturday

Mabee Center

KYAL-99.9

SW CHRISTIAN (1-2)

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

F;Washington;6-8;19.7;7.7

G;White;6-3;15.7;6.7

F;Machado;6-6;19.3;6.0

G;Dickson;6-4;12.7;5.7

G;Archer;6-3;3.7;2.7

ORAL ROBERTS (1-3)

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

F;Obanor;6-8;19.5;9.8

G;Abmas;6-1;24.0;*6.5

F;Lacis;6-7;2.8;4.5

G;Thompson;6-6;8.5;4.3

G;Glasper;6-0;9.3;2.3

* Assists per game

Notes: SW Christian, an NAIA school in Bethany, hasn’t played a game since Nov. 19, an 89-78 loss to the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma. In the loss, Ron Washington scored 31 points and added eight rebounds. … In Tuesday’s 83-78 loss at Oklahoma State, Max Abmas scored a career-high 33 points. … The Golden Eagles are seventh in the NCAA, hitting 12.2 3-pointers per game. Abmas is averaging 4.5 3s per game, which ranks sixth nationally. … ORU has won 16 of its last 17 at the Mabee Center, dating back to the 2018-19 season.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News