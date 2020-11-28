ORU men's basketball: Obanor scores 18 as Golden Eagles top Rogers State

Kevin Obanor had a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds Saturday night to lift Oral Roberts to a 93-63 win over Rogers State at the Mabee Center.

Max Abmas and RJ Glasper each added 17 points for ORU (1-1), and DeShang Weaver had 10 points. The Golden Eagles shot 53.4% (31-for-58) from the field and 44.8% (13-for-29) from 3-point range. Abmas and Justin Lovvorn each knocked down three 3-pointers. Lovvorn was a perfect 3-for-3.

ORU led 18-12 with 8:08 left in the first half, but then went on a 16-7 run to build a 15-point lead late in the half. The Golden Eagles led 39-28 at halftime, and scored 54 points after the break.

Rogers State (0-3) had 13 points from Destin Eke, 12 from Devin Pullum and 10 from Joey Saracco. Eke also grabbed nine rebounds for the Hillcats.

Oral Roberts is set to face Wichita State on Wednesday night in Wichita, Kansas. Rogers State is scheduled to play at Pittsburg State on Thursday in Pittsburg, Kansas.