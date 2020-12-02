ORU men's basketball: Golden Eagles fall 85-80 at Wichita State

Tyson Etienne had a career-high 26 points as Wichita State narrowly defeated Oral Roberts 85-80 Wednesday night at Wichita, Kansas.

Alterique Gilbert had 18 points for Wichita State (1-0). Morris Udeze added 10 points and three blocks. Clarence Jackson had eight rebounds.

Max Abmas scored a career-high 28 points to go with eight assists and six rebounds for the Golden Eagles (1-2). Kevin Obanor added 27 points and seven rebounds. Kareem Thompson had seven points and eight rebounds.

ORU led by as many as five points in the first half, the last time at 29-24 after a pair of free throws by RJ Glasper with 6:58 left before halftime. The Shockers rallied to take a 38-36 halftime lead, with neither team scoring over the final 2:45.

Obanor hit two early 3s in the second half, helping the Golden Eagles take a four-point lead. ORU's lead reached nine points at 61-52 on a jumper by Abmas with 10:47 remaining.

Wichita State quickly responded, though, going on a 13-3 run to regain the lead. The Golden Eagles pulled even once again on a 3 by Obanor to make it 78-78 with 3:53 left, but Wichita State closed the game with a 7-2 run.

ORU is at home on Saturday night, facing Southwestern Christian in a 7 p.m. start at the Mabee Center.