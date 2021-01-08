ORU men's basketball: Golden Eagles edged at home by North Dakota, 72-71

Seybian Sims' free throw with three seconds left lifted North Dakota to a 72-71 men's basketball victory over Oral Roberts Friday night at the Mabee Center.

The loss was the first of the season in Summit League play for ORU (5-6 overall, 2-1 Summit). North Dakota improved to 3-9 overall and 2-1 in league play.

Neither team led by more than two points over the final 9:21. The lead changed hands 11 times during that time.

The Golden Eagles took the lead for the last time when a bucket by Max Abmas made it 71-69 with 46 seconds left. Filip Rebraca tied it up for North Dakota with a layup with 25 seconds to play.

After an ORU turnover and foul, Sims went to the foul line with three seconds to go. He missed the first shot, but made the second to break the tie. Rebraca then blocked Abmas' shot at a game-winner just before the buzzer.

Rebraca led all scorers with 24 points and also had nine rebounds. Ethan Igbanugo added 11 points for North Dakota, while Sims and Mitchell Sueker each had 10.

Kevin Obanor had a double-double for ORU with 21 points and a game-high 18 rebounds. Obanor was 8-for-8 at the free-throw line. Abmas added 18 points and RJ Glasper had 11.