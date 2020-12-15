ORU men's basketball dominates Bacone, 96-65

D’Mauria Jones had 16 points to lead five Golden Eagles in double figures Tuesday night at Mabee Center as ORU turned back Bacone College, 96-65.

ORU scored the first eight points and was never caught. ORU’s lead was at 29-23 before ending the first half on a 19-5 run. The Golden Eagles didn’t play their top two scorers, Max Abmas and Kevin Obanor, who were rested for Wednesday's OU game.

Fourth-year ORU team manager Lorenz Ross suited up for the first time and made two free throws as he played the last 5:22.

Dean Austin, who was 6-of-8 on 3s, led Bacone with 30 points.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.