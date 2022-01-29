ORU men soar to victory in Denver

Oral Roberts' men took down Summit League rival Denver 89-80 on the road Saturday, moving to 9-2 in conference play.

Max Abmas recorded 28 points to lead the Golden Eagles (15-7 overall). DeShang Weaver added 15, and Francis Lacis and Issac McBride had 11 points each. Elijah Lufile rounded out double-digit ORU scorers with 10 points.

The Golden Eagles led by as many as 13 during the first half before a late-half surge put Denver down just 42-41 headed into the break.

ORU went up by nine with 7:22 to play in the second half and maintained a lead the remainder of the game.

The Golden Eagles return to the Mabee Center next week to host Western Illinois at 7 p.m. Thursday and Kansas City at 7 p.m. Saturday.

ORU 89, DENVER 80

ORAL ROBERTS (15-7, 9-2): Lacis 4-9 0-0 11, Weaver 6-8 1-1 15, Abmas 9-17 4-6 28, Jurgens 2-8 0-1 5, Thompson 1-3 0-0 2, Lufile 5-7 0-1 10, McBride 4-9 3-4 11, Phipps 2-5 1-1 7, Bergens 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-66 9-14 89.