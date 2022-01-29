ORU men soar to victory in Denver

Oral Roberts' men took down Summit League rival Denver 89-80 on the road Saturday, moving to 9-2 in conference play.
Max Abmas recorded 28 points to lead the Golden Eagles (15-7 overall). DeShang Weaver added 15, and Francis Lacis and Issac McBride had 11 points each. Elijah Lufile rounded out double-digit ORU scorers with 10 points.
The Golden Eagles led by as many as 13 during the first half before a late-half surge put Denver down just 42-41 headed into the break.
ORU went up by nine with 7:22 to play in the second half and maintained a lead the remainder of the game.
The Golden Eagles return to the Mabee Center next week to host Western Illinois at 7 p.m. Thursday and Kansas City at 7 p.m. Saturday.
ORU 89, DENVER 80
ORAL ROBERTS (15-7, 9-2): Lacis 4-9 0-0 11, Weaver 6-8 1-1 15, Abmas 9-17 4-6 28, Jurgens 2-8 0-1 5, Thompson 1-3 0-0 2, Lufile 5-7 0-1 10, McBride 4-9 3-4 11, Phipps 2-5 1-1 7, Bergens 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-66 9-14 89.
DENVER (8-16, 4-7): Henn 1-2 0-0 3, Tainamo 2-5 0-0 4, Hunt 3-10 2-3 8, Johnson 7-14 0-0 18, Smith 5-10 10-11 20, Porter 8-13 3-3 26, Green 0-1 1-2 1, Gatlin 0-2 0-0 0, Bickham 0-0 0-0 0, Lopez-Sanvicente 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-57 16-19 80.
Halftime: ORU 42-41. 3-Point Goals: ORU 14-30 (Abmas 6-11, Lacis 3-6, Phipps 2-3, Weaver 2-4, Jurgens 1-4, McBride 0-1, Thompson 0-1), Denver 12-27 (Porter 7-10, Johnson 4-8, Henn 1-2, Gatlin 0-1, Tainamo 0-2, Hunt 0-4). Rebounds: ORU 34 (Lufile 8), Denver 29 (Tainamo 9). Assists: ORU 9 (Abmas 4), Denver 13 (Henn 4). Total Fouls: ORU 17, Denver 15. A: 839 (7,200).