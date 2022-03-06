ORU men set for round three against N.D. State

Oral Roberts’ men’s basketball team defeated Western Illinois in the first round of the Summit League Tournament 80-68 Sunday night in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Max Abmas led the Golden Eagles with 22 points points, followed by Elijah Lufile with 18. Lufile secured 14 rebounds and shot 9-13 from the field. The Golden Eagles outscored the Leathernecks 44-28 in the paint.

The Golden Eagles advance to play North Dakota State in the semifinals Monday night at 8:30 p.m.

N.D. State defeated Denver 82-62 earlier Sunday. During the regular season, N.D. State defeated ORU twice, the first time by one in Tulsa, the second time by 18 in Fargo, N.D.

ORU 80, W. ILLINOIS 68

W. ILLINOIS (16-15): Barisic 2-7 0-0 6, Carius 2-9 0-1 4, Pearson 7-11 0-0 14, Massner 10-23 4-4 28, Sandage 3-8 2-3 11, Burrell 2-3 0-2 4, Dixon 0-0 1-2 1, Lee 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 7-12 68.

ORAL ROBERTS (19-11): Lacis 3-6 0-0 8, Lufile 9-13 0-0 18, Abmas 6-15 9-10 22, McBride 4-10 2-2 11, Thompson 3-7 2-2 8, Jurgens 1-3 0-0 2, Weaver 4-8 0-0 11, Phipps 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 30-66 13-14 80.

Halftime: ORU 43-31. 3-Point Goals: WIU 9-27 (Massner 4-10, Sandage 3-8, Barisic 2-4, Carius 0-5), ORU 7-24 (Weaver 3-6, Lacis 2-5, McBride 1-2, Abmas 1-5, Jurgens 0-1, Thompson 0-2, Phipps 0-3). Fouled Out: Sandage. Rebounds: WIU 31 (Barisic 7), ORU 38 (Lufile 14). Assists: WIU 9 (Carius, Massner 3), ORU 13 (Abmas 5). Total Fouls: WIU 14, ORU 13.