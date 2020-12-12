ORU men roll to win over Southwestern Christian

Justin Lovvorn had 15 points off the bench on 5-of-7 3-point shooting to carry Oral Roberts to a 111-58 win over Southwestern Christian on Saturday at the Mabee Center.

Lovvorn shot 5-for-7 on 3-pointers and the Golden Eagles were 19-of-40 behind the arc.

DeShang Weaver had 14 points for Oral Roberts (2-3). D’Mauria Jones added 13 points. Nate Clover III had 11 points.

Luiz Machado Jr. had 21 points for the Eagles, who played the game as an exhibition. Ron Washington added 10 points and eight rebounds.

ORU is back at home at 7 p.m. Tuesday to face Bacone, then plays Oklahoma on Wednesday night in Norman.

— From staff reports

ORU 111, SW CHRISTIAN 58

Southwestern Christian: Machado 5-11 8-10 21, Washington 3-17 3-4 10, Dickson 2-11 3-4 7, Williams 2-4 1-2 7, Archer 0-5 0-0 0, Benjamin 2-3 0-0 4, Chaney 1-1 2-2 4, Ryan 1-8 0-0 3, Cortesio 0-3 2-2 2, Foreman 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 16-65 19-24 58.