ORU men prepare for Summit League leader South Dakota State
ORU men's basketball

ORU men prepare for Summit League leader South Dakota State

  • Updated
South Dakota State at Oral Roberts

7 p.m. Thursday, Mabee Center

Records: South Dakota State 25-4, 16-0 Summit League, ORU 18-9, 12-4 

Stream: ORUSN, KYAL-99.9

Three storylines

Clinched: S.D. State has the conference's top spot locked down headed into the conference tournament. With a 16-0 record, the Jackrabbits' No. 1 seed can not be stolen, but if the Golden Eagles can not manage to claim an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament with a second-consecutive Summit League title, they could benefit from capturing a regular season win over the Jackrabbits.

Abmas watch: Max Abmas ranks fifth nationally in scoring with 22.6 points per game and third in triples per game with 3.92. Clark Kellogg, a CBS college basketball pundit, named Abmas to his weekly watch list Wednesday.

Scouting the Jackrabbits: Three S.D. State players average double figures for the Jackrabbits: Baylor Scheierman and Douglas Wilson with 15.5 points each and Noah Freidel with 15.1 points per game. The Jackrabbits lead the nation in 3-point percentage and rank second in scoring offense. S.D. State beat ORU 82-76 on Dec. 22.

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World

