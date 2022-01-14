 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ORU men play at Kansas City on Saturday night
0 Comments
ORU men's basketball

ORU men play at Kansas City on Saturday night

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Oral Roberts at Kansas City 

7 p.m. Saturday, Swinney Center, Kansas City, Mo.

Records: ORU 11-6, 5-1 Summit; Kansas City 8-6, 2-1

Three storylines

Back in action: The Golden Eagles haven't played in a week, having won at St. Thomas and Western Illinois in its last two outings. In those games, Max Abmas combined to score 70 points and had a career-high 11 assists against Western Illinois. He was selected Summit League player of the week for a second week in a row.

Near the top: Abmas ranks third nationally in scoring with 22.9 points per game and is second with 4.12 3-pointers per game. As a team, ORU has the second-most 3s with 12.5 per game and is 13th in scoring with 82.8 points per game.

Scouting the Roos: Kansas City is on a three-game win streak, most recently defeating Omaha 64-61. Three players average in double figures, led by Evan Gilyard II (12.6 ppg). ORU has won 15 of the past 16 games in the series and is 12-4 in games played in Kansas City.

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: OU Sports Extra: OU football staff addition; QB transfer portal and basketball update

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert