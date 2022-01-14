ORU men play at Kansas City on Saturday night

Oral Roberts at Kansas City
7 p.m. Saturday, Swinney Center, Kansas City, Mo.
Records: ORU 11-6, 5-1 Summit; Kansas City 8-6, 2-1
Three storylines
Back in action: The Golden Eagles haven't played in a week, having won at St. Thomas and Western Illinois in its last two outings. In those games, Max Abmas combined to score 70 points and had a career-high 11 assists against Western Illinois. He was selected Summit League player of the week for a second week in a row.
Near the top: Abmas ranks third nationally in scoring with 22.9 points per game and is second with 4.12 3-pointers per game. As a team, ORU has the second-most 3s with 12.5 per game and is 13th in scoring with 82.8 points per game.
Scouting the Roos: Kansas City is on a three-game win streak, most recently defeating Omaha 64-61. Three players average in double figures, led by Evan Gilyard II (12.6 ppg). ORU has won 15 of the past 16 games in the series and is 12-4 in games played in Kansas City.
— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World
Kelly Hines
Sports Writer
I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452
