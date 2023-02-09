ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Oral Roberts will take a nine-game winning streak into the finale of its road trip Saturday after receiving a scare from St. Thomas on Thursday night.

Max Abmas scored 27 and Carlos Jurgens added 20 points to lead the Golden Eagles past the Tommies 95-88 at Schoenecker Arena.

The magic number for ORU (22-4, 13-0) to clinch the Summit League regular-season title is two -- any combination of Golden Eagles wins and South Dakota State losses. ORU has five games remaining in the regular season.

St. Thomas (16-11, 7-7) led by two points midway through the second half before Abmas' 3-point play sparked a 12-0 run for a 78-68 lead with 7:52 left.

The Tommies, however, made one more run at the Golden Eagles. Kendall Blue's 3 cut ORU's lead to 88-85 with 2:12 remaining. Blue then missed on his next two 3s that could have tied the game. Patrick Mwamba's dunk with 36 seconds left gave ORU some breathing roon at 90-85. Weaver had a dunk with 20 seconds remaining and Abmas sealed the outcome when he made two free throws with eight seconds left.

St. Thomas is known for its effective high-volume shooting of 3-pointers and that gave the Tommies their upset opportunity as they went 16-of-39. Riley Miller was 6-of-9 on 3s as he finished with 23 points and Andrew Rohde was 4-of-8 and had 25 points.

Four treys in the first six minutes helped St. Thomas jump ahead 21-12. With the Tommies leading 27-17, ORU's Kareem Thompson sank a 3 that sparked a 16-0 run, capped by Abmas' 3 that lifted the Golden Eagles to a 33-27 advantage.

ORU was ahead 43-32 before St. Thomas reeled off a quick 9-0 run. Jurgens' layup then gave the Golden Eagles a 45-41 lead going into halftime.

The Golden Eagles will visit Western Illinois on Saturday afternoon.

ORAL ROBERTS 95, ST. THOMAS 88

Oral Roberts;45;50;—;95

St. Thomas;41;47;—;88

ORAL ROBERTS (22-4): Vanover 0-3 2-2 2, Thompson 1-3 0-0 3, Abmas 8-16 7-7 27, Jurgens 8-15 2-4 20, McBride 6-8 3-3 16, Mwamba 5-5 3-6 13, Weaver 5-8 2-2 14, Phipps 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-58 19-24 95.

ST. THOMAS (16-11): Bjorklund 5-9 2-4 13, Allen 1-6 1-2 3, Blue 4-11 0-0 9, Rohde 10-15 1-2 25, Miller 6-10 5-5 23, Dufault 0-1 0-0 0, Lee 1-2 3-3 5, Dobbs 0-1 0-0 0, Nau 3-5 0-0 9. Totals 30-60 12-16 88.

3-Point Goals: St. Thomas 16-39 (Miller 6-9, Blue 1-7, Bjorklund 1-4, Rohde 4-8, Nau 3-5, Lee 0-1, Allen 1-5), Oral Roberts 10-28 (Abmas 4-11, Thompson 1-1, McBride 1-3, Vanover 0-3, Weaver 2-4, Jurgens 2-6). Rebounds: St. Thomas 26 (Allen 5), Oral Roberts 36 (Jurgens, Allen 7). Assists: St. Thomas 20 (Allen 4), Oral Roberts 16 (Jurgens 4). Total Fouls: St. Thomas 17, Oral Roberts 14.