ORU men open season with road loss to Saint Mary's

Oral Roberts University’s men’s basketball team dropped its season-opening road game at Saint Mary’s in Moraga, California, 78-70 on Monday night.

Aside from a Kareem Thompson free throw that put ORU (0-1) up 10-9 early, the Gaels (1-0) held the advantage all night.

The Golden Eagles trailed by as many as 21 points in the first half as the Gaels built a 41-29 lead to end the period.

ORU shot 3-of-13 in the first half. The Golden Eagles improved to a 9-for-17 performance behind the arc in the second half as Thompson, Connor Vanover, Max Abmas and Issac McBride hit a string of shots early in the period.

A pair of Abmas free throws with 7:39 remaining in the game put the Golden Eagles down by four points, but a seven-point Saint Mary’s run gave the Gaels a double-digit cushion as the Golden Eagles struggled to regain their footing.

Abmas led ORU scorers with 14 points, trailed by Thompson with 13. Vanover and McBride tallied 11 apiece.

Aidan Mahaney led Saint Mary’s with 25 points. Mitchell Saxen scored 16 points.

The Golden Eagles return to the Mabee Center for their home-opener at 7 p.m. Friday night against against John Brown.