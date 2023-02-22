Oral Roberts at South Dakota

7 p.m. Thursday, Sanford Coyote Sports Center, Vermillion, S.D.

TV/Radio: ESPN+, K260CR-99.9

Records: ORU 25-4, 16-0 Summit; South Dakota 11-17, 6-10

Three storylines

Last trip: The Golden Eagles play their final two road games of the regular season, at South Dakota on Thursday and at South Dakota State on Saturday, after going undefeated at home.

Block party: Connor Vanover has 95 blocks this season, ranking second nationally in total blocks and blocks per game (3.4). ORU is seventh in blocks per game (5.6).

The series: ORU leads the series 11-9 and prevailed by 50 points in the Tulsa meeting last month. The Coyotes have dropped four games in a row.

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World