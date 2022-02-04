ORU men looking to bounce back at home

St. Thomas at Oral Roberts

7 p.m. Saturday, Mabee Center

Records: ORU, 15-8, 9-3 Summit; St. Thomas, 8-13, 2-7

Stream: ORU Sports Network, 99.9 FM

Three storylines

Halftime ceremonies: ORU athletics will induct its 2022 Hall of Fame class during halftime Saturday. Three former ORU athletes will be recognized: Jaci (Bigham) Inman, basketball; Mike Serrano, baseball; and Eddie Woods, basketball.

Raking accolades: Max Abmas, who leads ORU with 23.6 points per game, was named Summit League Athlete of the Month, Summit League Player of the Week, Luke Olson National Player of the Week and was named among 20 late-season contenders for the John R. Wooden Award last week. He ranks second nationally in individual scoring.

Scouting the Tommies: The Golden Eagles beat St. Thomas in Minnesota once this season, 81-66 on Jan. 6. Anders Nelson leads the Tommies in scoring with 16.2 points per game and is closely trailed by Riley Miller with 15.9 points per game.

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.