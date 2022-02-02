 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ORU men host Western Illinois
ORU men's basketball

Western Illinois at Oral Roberts

7 p.m. Thursday, Mabee Center

Records: Western Illinois 13-9, 4-6; Oral Roberts 15-7, 9-2

Stream: ORU Sports Network

Three storylines

Free admission: Golden Eagles fans can visit oruathletics.com/freetickets to view a voucher that can be redeemed at the north lobby of the Mabee Center for four free tickets to Thursday night's game.

More accolades: Max Abmas, who leads the Golden Eagles with 23.1 points per game, was named Summit League player of the week and Lute Olson National player of the week last week after scoring 56 points in two conference road games. He was also named to the late season watchlist for the Wooden Award, which included 20 players considered to be viable candidates for college basketball's highest individual honor.

Scouting the Leathernecks: WIU has lost five consecutive games to ORU, but the Leathernecks gave the Golden Eagles all they came for in an 87-86 loss at home earlier this season. Four Leathernecks average double-figures, led by Trenton Massner with 16.7 points per game.

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World

Sports Copy Editor

I serve as a copy editor and cover prep sports for the Tulsa World. I previously freelanced for the Edmond Sun, the Daily Ardmoreite and others. I graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2021 via Tishomingo High School in 2017.

