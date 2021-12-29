ORU men host Denver on Thursday night

Denver at Oral Roberts

7 p.m. Thursday, Mabee Center

WXJB-99.9

Records: ORU 7-6, 1-1 Summit, Denver 5-10, 1-1

Three storylines

Back at home: The Golden Eagles completed a two-game swing at South Dakota and South Dakota State last week, splitting the pair. In an 82-76 loss at South Dakota State, Kareem Thompson led ORU with 19 points.

Moving on up: Max Abmas has moved into fifth place in ORU career 3-pointers with 238. He also ranks 15th in ORU program history in scoring with 1,387 career points, and is ninth nationally with 21.1 points per game this season.

Scouting the Pioneers: Denver has a 10-8 advantage in the series including a 91-82 win when the teams met last season. The Pioneers are coming off a last-second 75-74 win against St. Thomas and rank 26th nationally in free-throw attempts.

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World

