ORU men head to Utah State for latest road challenge

Oral Roberts at Utah State
8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, Logan, Utah
Records: ORU 3-2, Utah State 4-0
Three storylines
Abmas watch: Senior point guard Max Abmas scored 24 points and grabbed a career-high 11 rebounds Saturday night against Oklahoma Baptist. He is 67 points away from jumping to ninth all-time in ORU scoring history.
Block party: Connor Vanover leads the nation in total blocks with 23. The 7-foot-5 center's seven blocks against OBU were sixth all-time in ORU history.
Scouting Utah State: The undefeated Aggies received a vote in this week’s Associated Press top 25 poll. USU leads the all-time series against ORU 6-1. The Aggies last defeated ORU 76-55 on Dec. 29, 2007.
People are also reading…
— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World