 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the Tulsa World is partnering with Grigsby's Carpet Tile & Hardwood who will sponsor 3,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
ORU MEN'S BASKETBALL

ORU men head to Utah State for latest road challenge

  • 0

Oral Roberts at Utah State

8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, Logan, Utah

Records: ORU 3-2, Utah State 4-0

Three storylines

Abmas watch: Senior point guard Max Abmas scored 24 points and grabbed a career-high 11 rebounds Saturday night against Oklahoma Baptist. He is 67 points away from jumping to ninth all-time in ORU scoring history.

Block party: Connor Vanover leads the nation in total blocks with 23. The 7-foot-5 center's seven blocks against OBU were sixth all-time in ORU history.

Scouting Utah State: The undefeated Aggies received a vote in this week’s Associated Press top 25 poll. USU leads the all-time series against ORU 6-1. The Aggies last defeated ORU 76-55 on Dec. 29, 2007.

People are also reading…

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World

bryce.mcKinnis@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I cover sports at the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts University. I previously freelanced for the Edmond Sun, the Daily Ardmoreite and others. I graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2021 via Tishomingo High School in 2017.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mark, Sasser lead No. 3 Houston past Oral Roberts 83-45

Tramon Mark scored a career-high 23 points, Marcus Sasser added 19 points and a career-best seven rebounds, and No. 3 Houston defeated Oral Roberts 83-45. Mark had 19 points and Sasser scored 15 in the first half as Houston built a 51-24 lead at halftime. The duo combined to shoot 15 of 28 for the game. Terrence Arceneaux had 14 points and five rebounds, and Ja’Vier Francis added 11 points and 11 rebounds off the bench. Houston shot 52% and outrebounded the Golden Eagles 52-30. The Cougars held a 42-8 advantage in points in the paint.

Watch Now: Related Video

Everything you need to know about the World Cup 2022

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert